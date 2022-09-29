 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenosha's YMCA Fall Festival on Oct. 1

KENOSHA — The YMCA Fall Festival is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St.

The festival features live music, food trucks, a Kiwanis Beer Tent (noon to 9 p.m.), a family bags tournament, bounce houses and a fun run. T

here will be community vendor booths open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At 11 a.m., the Miracle League Showcase game will take place on the Miracle Field.

Music includes Stu the Piano Guy (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.), Ivy Ford (3 to 4:30 p.m.), Boys & Toys (5 to 7 p.m.) and Renegade Wildflower (7:30 to 9:30 p.m.).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pneumonia-killing microbots cure disease in new study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert