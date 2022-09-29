Kenosha's YMCA Fall Festival on Oct. 1

KENOSHA — The YMCA Fall Festival is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St.
The festival features live music, food trucks, a Kiwanis Beer Tent (noon to 9 p.m.), a family bags tournament, bounce houses and a fun run. T
here will be community vendor booths open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At 11 a.m., the Miracle League Showcase game will take place on the Miracle Field.
Music includes Stu the Piano Guy (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.), Ivy Ford (3 to 4:30 p.m.), Boys & Toys (5 to 7 p.m.) and Renegade Wildflower (7:30 to 9:30 p.m.).