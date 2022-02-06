Kerkman clarifies comments on Brookside Care Center; Kreuser doubles down on criticism

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman has clarified her positions about the county-run Brookside Care Center after receiving criticism from the current county executive following a candidates’ forum last week.

The issue intensified following a radio report related to the forum and Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser sending out statements critical of Kerkman.

Kerkman, of Salem Lakes, is one of three candidates running in the Feb. 15 primary election in a quest to become the next county executive to succeed Kreuser, who is retiring after 13 years in office. The two top vote-getters advance to the April 5 general election, which officially is nonpartisan.

During a candidates’ forum last Monday organized by WGTD, Kerkman said she would take a “close look” at the finances of Brookside, 3506 Washington Road.

“Obviously, we have great assets like Brookside. Unfortunately, Brookside has taken some hits with the COVID situation and haven’t been able to do a lot of the rehab, so that has impacted their budget,” Kerkman said.

She continued: “If I’m elected, I want to do a close look at Brookside and all of the services and things that they offer. And go through a line-by-line review and work with Director Bogdala and see where we can make some good changes.

Brookside’s administrator is Lynda Bogdala.

The back and forth

Kreuser said he found Kerkman’s remarks “concerning” in a media release after the forum.

“I find it concerning that Rep. Kerkman looks at privatizing Brookside Care Center when in fact it sets the standard of quality care in our community, utilizing very few taxpayer dollars. Rep. Kerkman clearly doesn’t have a grasp of the finances at Brookside, and if Kenosha County’s finances weren’t in order, we clearly wouldn’t be rated AAA,” Kreuser’s statement read.

Kreuser has endorsed one of Kerkman’s opponents, Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Court Rebecca Mastoska-Mentink, of Pleasant Prairie. County Board Supervisor Jerry Gulley, of Pleasant Prairie, is also running in the Feb. 15 primary.

In a Friday interview, Kreuser said if Brookside were a private company employing hundreds of employees “you would be giving this company an incentive to be here, rather than trying to sell it off.”

Kerkman said she believes her comments were highly misconstrued. Kerkman said she supports Brookside and maintains it will not be privatized, as Racine County did in turning over Ridgewood Care Center in Mount Pleasant to a private firm. Kerkman said she doesn’t know what inspired Kreuser’s media release or comments.

“I just want to work, go through line-by-line. That’s what my remarks were. We need to work together line-by-line to figure out how to help make it better,” she said. “It’s an asset. We are keeping this right now. No, no, no, no — we are not going to privatize it.”

Kerkman said a loved one received quality care at Brookside and called it a “top-notch” facility.

“If I had a loved one right now who needed care I would be trying to get them into that facility,” she said.

But Kreuser kept up his criticism of Kerkman in a statement released late Friday afternoon, noting an additional challenge to a statement Kerkman made at a Tuesday forum sponsored by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance about money budgeted for elevator work at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.

“I stand by my comments on both issues. The CIP made it clear that the project at the Kenosha County Center is far more involved than an elevator,” Kreuser said.

“Regarding Brookside, she clearly gave wrong information about the financial picture. Representative Kerkman has been known for her fuzzy math and she needs to do her homework before she can talk about the county’s finances,” Kreuser said.

Kerkman called Kreuser’s comments “unfortunate” and said she stands by everything she said.

“It’s his budget. How can I respond to something when I’m just quoting what his budget is. He puts $1.9 million into the elevator and renovation project,” Kerlman said.

Brookside holds its own

Kenosha County Finance Director Patty Merrill said Brookside has faced challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but is still going strong.

“If you look at the county budget, you’ll see that in 2022 Brookside’s budget is $21 million. But Brookside takes in revenues that pay for their expenses. The county doesn’t pay anything towards Brookside’s operation,” Merrill said. “We know that Brookside’s been running a deficit in 2021 due to COVID. When we put together our plan for American Rescue Plan funds we did earmark funds to be set aside to help Brookside during this period of time. Once we know what that amount is we will transfer those funds over.”

She said the funds are not from the tax levy.

Merrill said Brookside is not able to take in new admissions during a COVID-19 outbreak. She said before 2021 Brookside was not operating at a loss.

“There have been years Brookside put funds back into the general fund,” she said.

Kerkman said she never implied Brookside costs taxpayers $21 million annually during the forum.

“I said the budget is $21 million,” she said. “It’s not fuzzy math. It’s what I said in the forum. I said $21 million. I didn’t say (to stay) afloat. I said $21 million is the Brookside budget. ... It doesn’t come off the levy. They were making money before COVID hit.”

Nationally recognized care center

The Brookside community consists of two facilities — Brookside Care Center and the adjacent Willowbrook Assisted Living — providing a continuum of quality care to Kenosha County residents.

Brookside was recently named best in state in Newsweek’s “America’s Best Nursing Homes 2022” ranking. Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista to create the annual report.

Brookside is licensed by the State of Wisconsin and accepts Medicare, Medicaid, private pay and most insurances. It has about 150 residents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.