Kevin Costner and a local Woodstock: Summer events heating up in Kenosha in June

As we rush through the final week of June, local events continue to heat up, along with the weather:
Woodstock concerts
For folks who are tired of having to explain they didn’t go to Woodstock in 1969 (some of us were young kids then or not born yet!), Kenosha County Parks presents a new concert series called Bristol Woodstock.
The free Thursday concerts — starting tonight — are 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. (Bug spray is always a good idea, too.)
The concerts are designed to appeal to all ages.
The lineup features:
June 24: The Flood Brothers Band
July 1: Spirit Shakers
July 8: Ben Mulwana
July 15: Lunde
July 22: The Blues Disciples
July 29: Flat Creek HWY
Aug. 5: Rust Belt
Concerts take place in the park, near the Pringle Nature Center. Admission is free. Did we mention to bring bug spray?
Movies at Pets
Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.
Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray.
Movies start Friday nights at dusk, which is about 8:30 p.m. in late June.
This summer’s films are
June 25: “Field of Dreams”
July 2: “Wonder Woman 1984” (2021)
July 9: “The Great Outdoors”
July 16: “Frozen 2”
July 23: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
July 30: “Coco”
Aug. 6: “Raya and the Last Dragon” (anticipated July 12)
Aug. 13: “The Karate Kid”
Aug 20: TBD
Note: If the weather is bad, the movie night is canceled. For more information about park activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check the parks’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.
Pringle’s summer camps
The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a series of weekly “Summer Camps” on Wednesdays, through July 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. The camps are designed for kids ages 6-9 to “enjoy all that Bristol Woods has to offer during this series of drop-off camp programs.” There will be games and other activities centering on a different topic each week, including mud, bugs and nature art. The cost is $6 per child per camp (or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle). Space is limited; pre-registration is required at www.pringlenc.org/summer-camps.
The Pringle Nature Center also hosts a “Volunteer Open House” from 5 to 6 p.m. today (June 24). Anyone interested in volunteering at Pringle is invited to meet with current volunteers and learn about volunteer roles available for children’s programs, staffing the nature center, maintaining gardens or displays, helping with special events and more. Note: Visitors are invited to stay for the free “Bristol Woodstock” concert series (6 to 8 p.m.). Can’t make it on June 24? Email naturalist@pringlenc.org about volunteer opportunities.
Also coming up at Pringle: An Invasive Species Workday is 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday (June 26). Tools are provided; bring your own gloves if possible. No registration is required. Find more information on this and other upcoming programs at www.pringlenc.org/events.
Downtown markets
Every week, shoppers flock to Kenosha’s Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. (The Public Market opens at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens.)
HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street.
Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment. The music this Saturday at HarborMarket features Doug Blak (jazz and pop) and Keith Minikel. There is also live music at the Public Market.
Free yoga classes
Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
The June schedule features:
Saturday, June 26: Kenosha County Center, at highways 45 and 50
Sunday, June 27: Silver Lake Park rea B, 27000 85th St. in Salem Lakes
More free yoga: Mondays, through Aug. 16, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Petrifying Spring Park, 5555 Seventh St., Area No. 4. Presented by Downtown Kenosha Yoga and Friends. Registration is encouraged. For more information, go to https://fb.me/e/2eWGWlVqx.
Lunar Yoga
The Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum is offering Lunar Yoga classes, which take advantage of the light offered by the full moon.
The outdoor classes are 6 to 7 p.m. at the nature center, 880 Green Bay Road, on June 24, July 23, Aug. 22 and Sept. 20.
Instructor Pamela Grub, who has been practicing yoga for 45-plus years and teaching it in Kenosha for two decades, said the classes will include the Salutation to the Moon (Chandra Namaskara) with variations.
Participants should bring a yoga mat or large towel, a small throw pillow, and a lightweight blanket for cover during relaxation. No experience is required. The cost is $20, with a portion of the proceeds going to Hawthorn Hollow. Sign up online at hawthornhollow.org.