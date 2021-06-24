Kevin Costner and a local Woodstock: Summer events heating up in Kenosha in June

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a series of weekly “Summer Camps” on Wednesdays, through July 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. The camps are designed for kids ages 6-9 to “enjoy all that Bristol Woods has to offer during this series of drop-off camp programs.” There will be games and other activities centering on a different topic each week, including mud, bugs and nature art. The cost is $6 per child per camp (or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle). Space is limited; pre-registration is required at www.pringlenc.org/summer-camps.

The Pringle Nature Center also hosts a “Volunteer Open House” from 5 to 6 p.m. today (June 24). Anyone interested in volunteering at Pringle is invited to meet with current volunteers and learn about volunteer roles available for children’s programs, staffing the nature center, maintaining gardens or displays, helping with special events and more. Note: Visitors are invited to stay for the free “Bristol Woodstock” concert series (6 to 8 p.m.). Can’t make it on June 24? Email naturalist@pringlenc.org about volunteer opportunities.