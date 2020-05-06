KFD changing hiring practice to increase applicant pool

Leipzig said the number of applicants for the department — and for police and fire department jobs in general — have been on the decline over the last decade.

The change in application requirements “will allow candidates without these past degrees and certifications to apply, potentially increasing our candidate pool, yet still give some credit for those that have attained formal education and EMS and Fire certification.”

Candidates who make it through the lengthy application and screening process go through a Basic Recruit Training program that lasts at least 12 weeks. Candidates hired without Firefighter 1, Firefighter 2 and EMT Basic certifications would have to complete them through that program.

The fire department added the fire and EMT certifications to the applications requirements in 2016, hoping to streamline the training process. But Leipzig said the number of candidates applying for positions has continued to decline, and department leadership worried they could be shutting out men and women who would make great additions to the department because they were not open to those without existing training.

The application process is an arduous one.