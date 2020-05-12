KFD decontamination process puts Kenosha 'ahead of the curve'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Using paint, an empty closet and the help of scientists from three Wisconsin universities, the leader of the Kenosha Fire Department’s emergency medical services created a decontamination system for coronavirus for protective masks.

Jim Poltrock, KFD division chief of emergency medical services, has been working since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to try to keep first responders safe when they are handling medical calls, including making sure staff have N95 masks/respirators used by medical personnel for protection against the virus.

“That’s our main line of defense against COVID-19 when when we go out,” Poltrock said. “And they became very scarce very quickly.”

The fire department has enough masks for now, Poltrock said, but it is unclear whether they will be able to replenish their supply. Although the masks are designed to be used just once, Poltrock said he wanted to come up with a contingency plan.

“We needed to come up with a plan on how we could reuse those masks in case it got to the point that we couldn’t get more,” Poltrock said.

He said he was reading about how different areas of the country were handling the problem when he came across a program started at the University of Nebraska that used UV light to decontaminate masks.