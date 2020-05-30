KFD retirement and promotions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Fire Department has announced one retirement effective May 31 and several promotions of department staff.

Retiring May 31 is Capt. Paul Murphy.

According to information provided by Fire Chief Charles Leipzig, Murphy has served at every firehouse in the city, as firefighter, apparatus operator and lieutenant.

Additionally, he was one of one of the KFD’s EMS coordinators and a Radio Communications Expert.

“He served as an instructor and a paramedic for the last 25 years and retires with over 25 years of dedicated service,” Leipzig said.

The following firefighters have or will receive promotions in recent months:

Keith Aulds will assume the administrative position of fire inspector effective July 1. He is a 17-year veteran of the department. Aulds is currently apparatus operator at Station 7.

Stephan Lombardi was promoted to fire captain, Med 1, on March 1. He has 21 years of service with the department. Lombardi most recently served as the lieutenant of Med 6.

Jacob Waldschmidt, an 18-year veteran of the department, will be promoted to fire captain, Engine 5, effective July 1. He is currently serving as the lieutenant of Med 4.