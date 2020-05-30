KFD retirement and promotions

The Kenosha Fire Department has announced one retirement effective May 31 and several promotions of department staff.
Retiring May 31 is Capt. Paul Murphy.
According to information provided by Fire Chief Charles Leipzig, Murphy has served at every firehouse in the city, as firefighter, apparatus operator and lieutenant.
Additionally, he was one of one of the KFD’s EMS coordinators and a Radio Communications Expert.
“He served as an instructor and a paramedic for the last 25 years and retires with over 25 years of dedicated service,” Leipzig said.
The following firefighters have or will receive promotions in recent months:
Keith Aulds will assume the administrative position of fire inspector effective July 1. He is a 17-year veteran of the department. Aulds is currently apparatus operator at Station 7.
Stephan Lombardi was promoted to fire captain, Med 1, on March 1. He has 21 years of service with the department. Lombardi most recently served as the lieutenant of Med 6.
Jacob Waldschmidt, an 18-year veteran of the department, will be promoted to fire captain, Engine 5, effective July 1. He is currently serving as the lieutenant of Med 4.
Chad Zielinski was promoted to fire lieutenant, Med 6, on March 1. He is a 21-year veteran of the department. He has most recently served as the apparatus operator of Med 4.
Scott Krueger will assume the post of fire lieutenant, Med 1, on July 1. He has 13 years of service. Krueger recently served as the apparatus operator of Engine 5.
Matthew Stahl has been promoted to fire lieutenant, Med 4, effective July 1. He is a 14-year veteran of the department. Stahl currently serves as apparatus operator, Med 2.
Samuel Wenger was promoted to apparatus operator, Med 1, April 1 and has 13 years of service. Previously he was a firefighter on Truck 1.
Anthony Johnson was promoted to apparatus operator, Med 4, on March 1. He has 13 years of service. Previously he served as a firefighter on Truck 1.
James Adams will assume the position of apparatus operator, Med 6, on July 1. He is a 12-year veteran of the department. He now serves as a firefighter on Med 1.
John Vos will be promoted to apparatus operator, Med 1, on July 1. He has 12 years of service and currently serves as a firefighter on Med 4.
