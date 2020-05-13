'Kickstart" plan will provide roadmap to reopen local economy

A “Kenosha County Kickstart” initiative to reopen the local economy was announced Wednesday with the formation of an oversight committee that will meet for the first time Thursday.
The committee will review recommendations on the process to reawaken the economy in the wake of COVID-19 based on the foundations of the state’s Badger Bounce Back Plan, with the understanding a phase-in approach will be needed.
“We sincerely recognize the strain that the Safer-at-Home Order has placed on businesses, schools, health care systems and families,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit. “In the Kenosha County Kickstart plan, we are providing a framework that will help us determine when we can get people back together and back to work. The shift we are making in this plan is going from ‘boxing in’ the people to ‘boxing in’ the virus.”
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County increased to 753 Wednesday, up from 724 Tuesday and 711 Monday. The number of deaths reported increased from 16 to 17, with the death of a 75-year-old woman. The number of negative tests increased from 3,503 to 3,535.
Freiheit said the county will get Kenosha County results from testing done at public drive-through sites in other counties.
“As long as someone entered their Kenosha County address when they got tested anywhere in the state, lab results will come to us,” Freiheit said. “It may take a week or more to get full lab results back from these sites, but yes, we will eventually have numbers.”
Freiheit said there is potential for a non-referral public testing site to open in the county. But as of now, Freiheit said the county has “been following a very targeted testing strategy with businesses that have outbreaks and encouraging providers to test more people, even those with mild symptoms.”
The number of new positive COVID-19 tests per day statewide had been on a steady, five-day decline. However, the number of new positives jumped Wednesday. The state Department of Health reported the following new positive tests per day statewide:
May 8 – 375
May 9 – 349
May 10 – 280
May 11 – 199
May 12 – 193
May 13 – 291
As of Wednesday, 10,902 positive cases, 117,111 negative tests and 421 deaths have been reported statewide.
A draft of the Kenosha County Kickstart plan — subject to modifications by the oversight committee — will be released to the public on Friday, after the committee’s inaugural meeting. Various sector groups will meet shortly thereafter to hone the recommendations, with the goal of having a finished product in the near future.
“We want this to be well-rounded, and well-thought-out,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “Kenosha County has worked together to overcome economic adversity in the past, and I have no doubt we will do the same in response to this public health crisis.”
The sector groups include government, education and child care; health care; agriculture; nonprofit and faith-based organizations; retailers; entertainment, recreation and health and fitness; lodging, dining and restaurants and bars; construction and development; personal services and pet care; finance and professional services; and manufacturing, distribution and logistics.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said he is looking forward to local businesses beginning to reopen.
“It is important to open strategically, by following the guidelines set by the committee,” Antaramian said. “We hope to see everyone operating at 100 percent by the end of Phase 3.”
KABA President Todd Battle said guidelines will provide needed direction.
“Kenosha County Kickstart provides a set of guidelines, both general and industry-specific, that businesses and organizations can work with as they plan for the expiration of Governor Evers’ Safer-at-Home Order,” Battle said. “The intent is to engage business, government and public health leaders in a collaborative effort to produce a road map that helps us navigate these challenging conditions.”
Ultimately, Freiheit said, the goal is to prevent a situation in which a reopening of the economy causes an additional wave of COVID-19 that is so intense that health care and public health systems would lack the capacity to respond appropriately.
“Working together, strategically, we are employing public health methodology and bringing together various sectors of the community to ensure that we Kickstart Kenosha County in a responsible way,” Freiheit said.
