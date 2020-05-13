'Kickstart" plan will provide roadmap to reopen local economy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A “Kenosha County Kickstart” initiative to reopen the local economy was announced Wednesday with the formation of an oversight committee that will meet for the first time Thursday.

The committee will review recommendations on the process to reawaken the economy in the wake of COVID-19 based on the foundations of the state’s Badger Bounce Back Plan, with the understanding a phase-in approach will be needed.

“We sincerely recognize the strain that the Safer-at-Home Order has placed on businesses, schools, health care systems and families,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit. “In the Kenosha County Kickstart plan, we are providing a framework that will help us determine when we can get people back together and back to work. The shift we are making in this plan is going from ‘boxing in’ the people to ‘boxing in’ the virus.”

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County increased to 753 Wednesday, up from 724 Tuesday and 711 Monday. The number of deaths reported increased from 16 to 17, with the death of a 75-year-old woman. The number of negative tests increased from 3,503 to 3,535.

Freiheit said the county will get Kenosha County results from testing done at public drive-through sites in other counties.