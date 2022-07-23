Kids From Wisconsin performing July 24 on Kenosha's band shell

Michael Sander has a long history with Kids From Wisconsin — which he enjoys sharing with his hometown.

As the troupe’s executive director, Sander was happy to bring the group back to Kenosha in 2021 for a free performance on the band shell.

And, as a 1994 St. Joseph Catholic Academy graduate and a past Kids performer himself, he was especially thrilled.

It worked out so well last summer, the troupe is back for another free Kenosha performance, this afternoon in Pennoyer Park.

“I have a passion for this group,” Sander said of Kids, which has been performing summer music revues throughout Wisconsin since 1969. He was a member in 1994 and ‘95.

Growing up in Kenosha, Sander “always wanted to join the Kids. After seeing them perform, I wanted to be up on that stage myself.”

He had mentors here: the late Kurt Chalgren, the longtime choir director at Tremper High School, was also a longtime director of Kids From Wisconsin, and Bradford High School theater teacher Holly Stanfield is a former Kid herself, Sander said.

“She was my introduction to musical theater,” he said of Stanfield. “Kenosha has such a rich history in music and theater.”

Though Kids From Wisconsin has many ties to Kenosha, before the 2021 show, the group hadn’t performed here since July 2016.

“I want to get more Kenosha area kids involved in the group,” Sander said, “and show them how great this organization is.”

The show

This year’s Kids From Wisconsin production is called “Big Bang Boom.”

The show highlights “eclectic fads, explosive dance crazes, artists and bands that have burst forth onto the music scene and into our psyche.”

This production covers “British invasions, Swedish bands, Motown, Swing dance and Disney — just some of the influences that have ignited today’s music genres.”

Tour organizers describe the show as “a high-powered, two-hour Vegas style production.”

Sander has been the group’s executive director for two years and said taking over during a global pandemic wasn’t easy.

“We didn’t do any performances in 2020,” he explained, “so we sat back and looked at our organization as a whole and came up with different ideas for events and community outreach. We started a Music with My Friends program for grades three to eight in Milwaukee Public Schools, to reach kids who don’t have access to music. That makes us more of a year-round program, and hopefully we can touch more kids’ lives.”