Kids prom held at the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha by Abundance of Youth a success

Kids from ages 3 to 12 were dressed in their best suits and dresses for a night of music, dancing and fun at the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha the night of Aug. 20 for the first kids prom put on by Abundance of Youth.

ChiQuita Sanders, the organizer of the event and the group’s founder, said it was a long time in the works.

“I actually started planning this two years ago, but then COVID-19 hit” Sanders said. “At the beginning of 2020, I booked the place, bought the tickets, started selling and then COVID-19 came and put a halt to all of that.”

The inspiration for the event came from Sanders’ son.

“My husband and I had bought tickets to an event and we were getting dressed and getting ready to leave and my son was like, ‘Mom, why do you guys always get to dress up, go out and do things (but) there’s never anything for us to do?’” Sanders said. “I felt that and that kind of stuck with me, so I’m like, ‘You know what, you are so right.’”

Sanders pointed out there are more events available for adults to dress up and go out, but there aren’t many for kids to do the same.

“There’s really not a lot for the youth around our communities to do where they can get dressed up, look good and go out feeling good and have a great time,” Sanders said.

At the prom, there was food, a DJ and a photographer.

Around 50 tickets for the event were sold, and there were close to 50 kids who attended.

“It turned out better than I expected, honestly. I didn’t expect it to turn out like that,” Sanders said. “I honestly didn’t know what to expect, but after seeing the outcome, I’m like, ‘Wow, I really did this,’ so it made me feel really good.”

Sanders said she feels grateful for the help and support she received from her team and the community.

“I’m just grateful that people were able to share their kids with me for a night and just really supported the vision,” Sanders said. “Even though they didn’t know what it would look like, or what the outcome would be, they believed in me enough to support it (and) that meant a lot.”

Sanders said she was happy to hold an event where kids could have a safe space to come out and have fun.

“If we could just give them something to look forward to where they can just get out and enjoy themselves in a safe zone, I think we’ve done our job and I really believe that that’s what we did,” Sanders said.

She said the response was so strong they plan to hold it again the future.

“The kids are already asking, ‘Are you gonna do this again? When’s the next one?’” Sanders said. “It just made me feel really good. I can see myself doing this annually.”