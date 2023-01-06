 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kindness Week begins anew starting Jan. 13; 27th annual celebration features community breakfast, MLK celebration

Kenosha’s 27th Annual Kindness Week celebration will ask its participants to do some introspection as they continue to explore paths to strengthening relationships with one another and the community.

To that end, “Kindness Begins with Me” is the theme for this year’s event, which will be observed over an eight-day period with a variety of public activities from Jan. 13-21, according to organizers with the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism. The coalition has engaged many partners in the community to put together the event each year.

Among the cornerstone events of Kindness Week is the Annual Community Unity Breakfast & Awards Recognition Ceremony, which will be held starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the cafeteria of Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St., Kenosha. The event is free and open to the public.

8 Powerful , Martin Luther King Jr. , Quotes. Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend. Faith is taking the first step even when you can't see the whole staircase. Darkness cannot drive out darkness: Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: Only love can do that. We must come to see that the end we seek is a society at peace with itself, a society that can live with its conscience. A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus. Forgiveness is not an occasional act; it is a constant attitude. We must accept finite disappointment but never lose infinite hope. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere

A forerunner to and incorporated into the weeklong Kenosha tradition, the “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration”, now in its 29th year will be held at noon on Monday, Jan. 16, in Haribo Hall at the Madrigrano Auditorium of Gateway Technical College’s Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave. It is sponsored by Gateway.

The theme of the celebration is “Recapturing the `Dream’ to Make it a Reality” and will feature guest speaker Elizabeth Rosiles-Zavala, director of Hispanic Student Programing at Gateway. The event is also free and open to the public.

Kindness Week continues to be organized by the Coalition for Dismantling Racism, but it was the brainchild of the late Pastor Olen Arrington Jr. who first launched the celebration in 1997 to commemorate the legacy of King.

The Great Kindness Challenge is one week devoted to performing as many acts of kindness as possible on campus. Alicia Troxell's students at Tremper High School took on the challenge and showed Tremper and the world that KINDNESS MATTERS! In this activity, students painted life-size letters and invited staff members to the "I" in Kind.

The late pastor of Kenosha’s Second Baptist Church, Arrington Jr. lived and preached the wisdom of King, and was known to often quote the late civil rights leader saying “We must all learn to live together as brothers (and sisters) or perish together as fools,” and “The time is always right to do what is right.”

“The Annual Kindness Week is an opportunity in Kenosha to promote kindness and have these events serve as a reminder to us all to offer acts of kindness,” Yolanda Jackson-Lewis, Kindness Week Committee coordinator, said. “Members of the Coalition for Dismantling Racism are grateful for pastor Arrington for sharing his vision of kindness for a better Kenosha and for Adelene Greene, CFDR chairperson, who continues to keep that vision alive.”

For information on Kenosha Kindness Week, visit the Kenosha Kindness Week Facebook page or www.kenoshaiskind.weebly.com.

