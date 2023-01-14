 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
KINDNESS AWARD BREAKFAST

Kindness Week celebration kicks off in Kenosha with theme of 'Kindness Begins with Me'

  • Comments

The annual Community Unity Breakfast and award recognition celebration kicked off Kenosha County's Kindness Week Saturday morning at Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha.

This year's celebration followed the theme of "Kindness Begins with Me."

More than 20 Kenosha Unified School District students from grades two through 12 were honored for their acts of kindness in a ceremony that underscored the difference one person can make simply by being kind.

“Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much,” ceremony emcee Tamarra Coleman said, quoting Helen Keller.

Local dignitaries were a part of the festivities, with Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Mayor John Antaramian leading a group of celebrity servers who dished out breakfast to the large crowd.

People are also reading…

In presenting a joint proclamation with the mayor, Kerkman noted that kindness can come in many forms.

According to new research from Ohio State University, performing good deeds may be particularly beneficial to those suffering from symptoms of depression or anxiety.

“Sometimes it’s a random act of kindness,” she said, noting a recent local incident in which a man and his stepson rescued a driver from a burning car. “Or it may be just saying ‘Good morning, hello,’ and giving somebody a nice, warm smile.”

Antaramian, a longtime attendee of Kindness Week events, said the community has gone through many difficulties, and yet the people have stayed strong, worked and moved forward.

“We will overcome the problems we have; we will become better,” he said. “But only if everyone here works to remember that Kindness Week is every day, not once a year.”

Now in its 27th year, Kindness Week comprises a series of community activities organized by the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism along with many other community partners. It is held annually in conjunction with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Gateway Technical College’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration — a signature Kindness Week event — will be held at noon Monday in Haribo Hall in the college’s Madrigrano Auditorium, 3520 30th Ave.

For more information on Kenosha Kindness Week, including a full list of events, visit the Kenosha Kindness Week Facebook page or www.kenoshaiskind.weebly.com.

2023 Kindness Award honorees

SECOND GRADE

• Na’Talia Williams

THIRD GRADE

• Livia Casagrande

FIFTH GRADE

• Alivia Adams

• Jamarrion Courtney-Webb, Zachariah Dalton and Juan Albarran (honored jointly for a kindness video project at Frank Elementary School)

• Grace Farr

• Nina Fick

• Lucas Goratowski

• Lea Hedges

• Nasira Martinez

• Hannah Newell

• Megan Pierce

• Jayliana Ramos

• Daryl Smith III

• Andraia Walker

SEVENTH GRADE

• Travis Martin

EIGHTH GRADE

• Lorelai Bruns

• Mohammad Hammad

• Grace Matheson

NINTH GRADE

• Ashleigh Ours

TENTH GRADE

• Tenayjah Brown

TWELFTH GRADE

• Aimee Rocha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert