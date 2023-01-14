Kindness Week celebration kicks off in Kenosha with theme of 'Kindness Begins with Me'

The annual Community Unity Breakfast and award recognition celebration kicked off Kenosha County's Kindness Week Saturday morning at Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha.

This year's celebration followed the theme of "Kindness Begins with Me."

More than 20 Kenosha Unified School District students from grades two through 12 were honored for their acts of kindness in a ceremony that underscored the difference one person can make simply by being kind.

“Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much,” ceremony emcee Tamarra Coleman said, quoting Helen Keller.

Local dignitaries were a part of the festivities, with Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Mayor John Antaramian leading a group of celebrity servers who dished out breakfast to the large crowd.

In presenting a joint proclamation with the mayor, Kerkman noted that kindness can come in many forms.

“Sometimes it’s a random act of kindness,” she said, noting a recent local incident in which a man and his stepson rescued a driver from a burning car. “Or it may be just saying ‘Good morning, hello,’ and giving somebody a nice, warm smile.”

Antaramian, a longtime attendee of Kindness Week events, said the community has gone through many difficulties, and yet the people have stayed strong, worked and moved forward.

“We will overcome the problems we have; we will become better,” he said. “But only if everyone here works to remember that Kindness Week is every day, not once a year.”

Now in its 27th year, Kindness Week comprises a series of community activities organized by the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism along with many other community partners. It is held annually in conjunction with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Gateway Technical College’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration — a signature Kindness Week event — will be held at noon Monday in Haribo Hall in the college’s Madrigrano Auditorium, 3520 30th Ave.

For more information on Kenosha Kindness Week, including a full list of events, visit the Kenosha Kindness Week Facebook page or www.kenoshaiskind.weebly.com.