Kindness Week continues Monday with King Day program; Tuesday event canceled

A busy slate of Kindness Week programs, some virtual and some in-person, continues today in Kenosha with the community’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day program.

Gateway Technical College will livestream its annual MLK celebration but will not be opening the event for in-person attendance.

The event is scheduled to take place from noon to 1 p.m. today.

The increase in COVID-19 numbers have prompted college officials to decide to make the event online only. This year’s Humanitarians and event participants will be the only ones onsite at the event.

It will be livestreamed online at www.gtc.edu/MLK.

Tuesday event canceled

The program “Busy Day – A One Man Show” by soloist Rickey Powell, scheduled to be held at Gateway Technical College-Madrigrano Auditorium on Tuesday, has been canceled.

Other events this week will include:

Wednesday: “Museum Munchkins” (preschoolers), 9:30 a.m., by Nick Wiersum, Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Contact: Doug Dammann at ddammann@kenosha.org or 262-653-4140. Free public event.

Wednesday: Re-imagining the speeches of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., by Lynn Brownson, 6 p.m., free virtual event. Register at: https://www.mykpl.info/events/2021/10/delivering-message-and-changing-world-mlk Contact: Kenosha Public Library @ 262-564-6151 or ask@mykpl.info.

Thursday: “Chaos or Community – How Do We Move Forward?” Courageous Conversation sponsored by the Coalition for Dismantling Racism, 6:30-8:00 p.m., free virtual event at the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaCFDR. Contact: Adelene Greene at 262-412-2098 or buflowo@aol.com.

