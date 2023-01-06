Kindness Week events 2023

27th ANNUAL KINDNESS WEEK EVENTS

“Kindness Begins with Me” ~ January 13 – 21, 2023

Organized by the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

Kindness Week Community Art Project & Art Show Jan. 13-20

Kenosha Northside (1500 27th Ave.) and Southside (7979 38th Ave.) libraries. Celebrate the Rev. Martin Luther King’s life and speech “What is your life’s blueprint?” with a community art project. Free public event. Contact: Brandi Cummings at bcummings@mykpl.info or 262-564-6113.

Kindness Services in congregations throughout the community Friday Jan. 13 – Sunday, Jan. 15

Area clergy are encouraged to focus services on the life and messages of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and/or the theme of Kindness Week.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

Kenosha’s Annual Community Unity Breakfast & Awards Recognition Ceremony

8:30 a.m. at the Indian Trail High School & Academy Cafeteria - 6800 60th St. Doors Open at 8 a.m. Contact: Stacy Stephens at srstephe@kusd.edu or 262-359-6172. Free public event.

Workshop: “It’s Our Duty: Being Just in Troubling Times”

10 a.m.-4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church - 919 60th St. Guest Speaker: Rev. F. Willis Johnson, Author “Holding Up Your Corner.” Pre-register at www.firstumckenosha.org; $5.00/person, $20/5 people – lunch served. Contact: Pastor Susan Sumwalt-Patterson – 262-658-3213 or susan@firstumckenosha.com

Peace Learning Circles Workshop

1 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha - 1330 – 52nd St. Contact: Terry Gamble at tgamble@kenoshaunitedway.org or 262-653-7304. Free public event.

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

Wisconsin Annual Conference of United Methodist Church: “The Injustice of “Just Us” Theology”

4-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church - 919 60th Street or Live Stream: www.firstumckenosha.org; Guest Speaker: Rev. F. Willis Johnson, Author “Holding up Your Corner”; Contact: Pastor Susan Sumwalt-Patterson, 262.658.3213, susan@firstumckenosha.com

Kindness Week Community Quilt through Sunday, Jan. 15 to Saturday, Jan. 21.

Noon to 5 p.m. at the Civil War Museum, Resource Center - 5400 First Ave. Throughout Kindness Week, visitors are invited to come to the Civil War Museum and decorate a fabric square with markers to show how you practice kindness every day. Contact: Doug Dammann at ddammann@kenosha.org or 262-653-4140. Free public event.

MONDAY, JAN. 16

29th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Noon at Gateway Technical College, 3520 – 30th Ave. This year’s theme is “Recapturing the Dream to Make it a Reality” with guest speaker Elizabeth Rosiles-Zavala, director of Hispanic Student Programming. Contact: Jacqueline Morris at morrisj@gtc.edu or 262-564-3032. Free public event.

“Moving Forward to Sustainable Change” Community Forum

6 p.m., at Lincoln Middle School Auditorium, 6729 – 18th Ave. The City of Kenosha will feature eight diverse organizations/groups who will assemble as a panel and share the work they continue to do with inclusion, equality and equity during this community forum. Contact: Katherine Marks at kmarks@kenosha.org or 262-653-4208. Free public event.

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

Kindness Week Luncheon

11 a.m. Sponsor: Urban League of Racine and Kenosha. Location: The Vault – 625 – 57th St. The Urban League of Racine and Kenosha invites the public to participate with food, fun, and friends to start 2023. Cost: $25 – Purchase tickets at: https://www.aplos.com/aws/events/kindness_week_luncheon; Contact: 262-842-7461 or info@ulrk.org

National Day of Racial Healing

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Kenosha Public Museum – 5500 First Ave. The museum will be participating in the National Day of Racial Healing by showing videos in the Kenosha Public Museum's Daimler Chrysler Hall. Free public event. Contact: Doug Dammann at ddammann@kenosha.org or 262-653-4140. Free public event.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

Museum Munchkins – Kindness that Animals Show One Another

9:30 a.m. at Kenosha Public Museum – 5500 First Ave. Museum Munchkins is a fun and energetic program filled with songs, stories, and crafts designed to get toddlers and preschoolers excited about science and the world around them. Contact: Doug Dammann at ddammann@kenosha.org or 262-653-4140. Free public event.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

Courageous Conversations - KUSD Students Speak Up and Speak Out (The Coalition for Dismantling Racism)

5 p.m. at Civil War Museum, Resource Center - 5400 First Ave. An all-Kenosha Unified School District student panel will address school violence and school safety using kindness. Contact: Yolanda Jackson at yjackson@kusd.edu or 262-359-6327. Free public event.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Moriyah and McCoo – Free Musical Concert

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Kenosha Public Museum – 5500 First Ave. Featuring the musical talents of Lia Nicine McCoo and Keryn Moriyah. The concert will celebrate acts of kindness and good cheer as they lead the audience in songs that celebrate the best of the human spirit. Contact Doug Dammann at ddammann@kenosha.org or 262-653-4140. Free public event.

