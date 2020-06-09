Kiwanis Club names 2020 scholarship winners

Five local high school seniors were awarded a total of $10,000 in scholarships by the Foundation of the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha at its May 28 virtual meeting.
The scholarships were awarded based on academic performance, extra-curricular activity and community service. Required recommendations from high schol counselors were also reviewed.
The five honorees received certificates and medallions presented by Kiwanis Club member Sharon Krewson. The recipients are:
Jacob Weber, Indian Trail High School, who received a $3,000 Western Kiwanis Club award which was partially supplemented by a matching grant from the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan Kiwanis Foundation. This scholarship also recognizes Kiwanis Key Club participation. Weber’s career goal is to become a psychiatrist.
Andrew Rasch, Tremper High School, who was awarded the $2,500 Frank Vilen scholarship. He will be off to Wisconsin State University-Stevens Point to pursue a career as a game warden.
Matthew Deacon, Lakeview Technology Academy, who landed the $2,000 Paul Jaeger Award. Deacon hopes to realize his dream of becoming an aerospace engineering professional.
Nayef Hamdan, Indian Trail High School, who was designated to receive the $1,500 Claire & Russel Huber scholarship, which will help him take his first steps on his way to becoming a neurosurgeon.
Sarah Bezotte, Tremper High School, who was selected for the $1,000 Harvey Elmer scholarship designated for a technical school student. Bezotte will start her journey at Gateway Technical College, on her way to become a geriatric nurse.
John R. Collins, president of Western Kiwanis, expressed his appreciation for the “fine crop” of candidates who applied for the expanded scholarship funds. “This expansion was made possible by the transfer of the investment fund of the recently dissolved Downtown Kiwanis Club. Combining Western and Downtown resources allowed us to increase both the number and amounts in our academic scholarship program.”
He also acknowledged the efforts of Ron Frederick, who chaired the Academic Scholarship Committee, as well as Kiwanians Sharon Krewson, Jeff High, Gene Olson and Melissa Loebach.
