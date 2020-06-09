Kiwanis Club names 2020 scholarship winners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Five local high school seniors were awarded a total of $10,000 in scholarships by the Foundation of the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha at its May 28 virtual meeting.

The scholarships were awarded based on academic performance, extra-curricular activity and community service. Required recommendations from high schol counselors were also reviewed.

The five honorees received certificates and medallions presented by Kiwanis Club member Sharon Krewson. The recipients are:

Jacob Weber, Indian Trail High School, who received a $3,000 Western Kiwanis Club award which was partially supplemented by a matching grant from the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan Kiwanis Foundation. This scholarship also recognizes Kiwanis Key Club participation. Weber’s career goal is to become a psychiatrist.

Andrew Rasch, Tremper High School, who was awarded the $2,500 Frank Vilen scholarship. He will be off to Wisconsin State University-Stevens Point to pursue a career as a game warden.

Matthew Deacon, Lakeview Technology Academy, who landed the $2,000 Paul Jaeger Award. Deacon hopes to realize his dream of becoming an aerospace engineering professional.