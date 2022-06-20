Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha Foundation announces 2022 Academic Scholarship recipients

Four local area graduating high school seniors were awarded a total of $6,000 in scholarships by the Foundation of the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha at its June 2 club meeting at Kaiser’s Pizza.

The scholarships are awarded based on academic performance, extra-curricular activity and community service. Required recommendations from their high school counselors were also reviewed.

The four recipients received certificates and medallions presented by Kiwanis Club President-Elect Sharon Krewson.

The recipients are:

Taylor Wilmot of Indian Trail High and Academy, was awarded the $2,000 Western Kiwanis Foundation of Kenosha scholarship. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin and major in computer science with a focus on cybersecurity.

Olivia Dizon of Indian Trail High and Academy, received the $1,750 Russel & Claire Huber scholarship which will help her pursue a degree in environmental engineering at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Tessa Caldwell of Indian Trail High and Academy, was selected for the $1,500 Paul Jaeger scholarship which she will apply towards a “Masters in Five” Program at Carroll College in Waukesha, culminating in a Maters of Business Administration.

Courtnie Poppie of Bradford High School received the $750 Harvey Elmer award. She plans to earn a Culinary Arts degree at Gateway Technical College.

Ron Horner, president of Western Kiwanis, expressed his appreciation for the “fine crop” of candidates who applied for the scholarships. He also acknowledged the efforts of Ron Frederick, who chaired the Academic Scholarship Committee, as well as Kiwanians Sharon Krewson, Dave Covey, Gene Olson and Julie Kunath who participated in the evaluation and selection of the candidates.

