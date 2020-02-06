Kizer's bond lowered as defense awaits word on appeal

According to Graveley, Volar paid Kizer’s bond on a previous charge of fleeing police in Milwaukee.

After police served a warrant on Volar’s home in February 2018 looking for evidence of sex trafficking, Graveley said, Volar was trying to distance himself from Kizer.

In one interview with police, Graveley said, she said Volar paid her $2,000 to stop talking to him. In a series of electronic messages in April, Graveley said, Kizer complained that Volar was not texting her back, that he was ignoring her and that he had blocked her number.

Graveley argued Thursday that Kizer may have been motivated by revenge against Volar, by greed or because she may have been seeking fame.

“But none of that is self-defense,” he said.

Defense objections

Defense attorneys repeatedly objected to Graveley’s statements during the bond hearing, saying he was attempting to “disparage Miss Kizer’s character” through statements that would not be admitted at trial but could be spread by the media.

Defense attorney Larisa Benitez-Morgan took issue with Graveley’s statements that appeared to try to distance Volar from trafficking by saying he was paying for sex rather than making money from sex.