Kleefisch scheduled to attend county GOP's Oct. 11 “Pints & Politics” program

Piasecki Funeral Home will lead discussion at a free community death cafe gathering on Tuesday.

A death cafe is a group discussion rather than grief support or a counseling session on the taboo topic of death. There’s no objective or theme, the main goal is to get people talking about end of life.

It is open to the public starting at 8 a.m. at Harborside Common Grounds, 5159 6th Ave. For more information call Kelly at 262-658-4101.

Medical equipment loan closet in need

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center Durable Medical Equipment Loan and Supply closet is in need of donations.

Stock is low on the following items: manual and transport wheelchairs, bath benches, shower chairs, bed rails, knee scooters, and rollators and walkers

Individuals needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use, who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership may contact the ADRC to request an item. If you have items you’ve borrowed and no longer need, please drop them off or call for a pickup.