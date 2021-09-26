Kleefisch scheduled to attend county GOP's Oct. 11 “Pints & Politics” program

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is scheduled to be the speaker at the Republican Party of Kenosha County’s “Pints and Politics” program on Monday, Oct. 11.
The program is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Ruffalo’s Special Pizza II, 3931 45th St., Kenosha. All conservatives and Republicans are welcome to attend the free event. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Kleefisch, who on Sept. 12 announced her intent to seek the Republican nomination for governor in the fall 2022 election, is slated to discuss her campaign.
For more information, contact the RPKC at kenoshacountygop@gmail.com or call 262-697-6144.
Waukegan office hours to change
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Waukegan City Clerk Janet E. Kilkelly has announced office hours open to the public is changing.
Due to loss of personnel within the department, the hours available for the public to access the office will be modified at City Hall, 100 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Hours to be open are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For additional information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 847-599-2513, and regarding information about the City of Waukegan, visit www.waukeganweb.net.
Death cafe discussion group to meet
Piasecki Funeral Home will lead discussion at a free community death cafe gathering on Tuesday.
A death cafe is a group discussion rather than grief support or a counseling session on the taboo topic of death. There’s no objective or theme, the main goal is to get people talking about end of life.
It is open to the public starting at 8 a.m. at Harborside Common Grounds, 5159 6th Ave. For more information call Kelly at 262-658-4101.
Medical equipment loan closet in need
Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center Durable Medical Equipment Loan and Supply closet is in need of donations.
Stock is low on the following items: manual and transport wheelchairs, bath benches, shower chairs, bed rails, knee scooters, and rollators and walkers
Individuals needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use, who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership may contact the ADRC to request an item. If you have items you’ve borrowed and no longer need, please drop them off or call for a pickup.
If you have gently used or new items you wish to donate, or are in need of medical equipment or supplies, please call Steve at 262-605-6667, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make arrangements. All items should be cleaned and sanitized prior to donation.
Caregiver support groups to meet
Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center, together with Walworth County, is offering two virtual support groups to help family caregivers stay connected and informed.
The Caregiver Coffee Club meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10-11 a.m., the next meeting will be on Oct. 6.
To accommodate employed caregivers, as well as those at home, the Family Caregiver Lunch Bunch meets from Noon to 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month. The next Lunch Bunch meets Oct. 7.
The group sessions are available by video conferencing or phone, and are facilitated by Dementia Care Specialists from the ADRCs of Kenosha and Walworth counties. To register contact Kenosha County ADRC at 262-605-6646 or Walworth County ADRC at 262-741-3273.
Volunteer ombudsmen needed
Volunteer ombudsmen are needed in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine and Sheboygan counties.
These individuals serve as advocates for seniors in long term care by making weekly, unannounced visits to an assigned nursing home in the area. They help build trusting relationships that allow the residents of the nursing home to feel at ease in sharing concerns and identifying ideas that would bring them more comfort and greater quality to their lives.
To apply to become a member of the Board on Aging and Long Term Care Volunteer Ombudsman for the State of Wisconsin you must successfully complete a caregiver background check and attend initial training being in November.
Call 1-800-815-0015 or email BOALTC@Wisconsin.gov to request more information. Ask for Sheryl and she will assist with the screening process and reserve a spot for the November class.