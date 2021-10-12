Knights of Columbus Council 973 has selected Brother Knight Ryan Murray to receive a four-year college scholarship totaling $4,000 for his eight years of service to St. Anthony Padua Church and St. John Neumann Council 973.
Knights of Columbus Council 973 honors Brother Knight Ryan Murray for service to church and council
