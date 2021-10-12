 Skip to main content
Knights of Columbus Council 973 honors Brother Knight Ryan Murray for service to church and council
Knights of Columbus Council 973 honors Brother Knight Ryan Murray for service to church and council

Service to others rewarded

Knights of Columbus Council 973 has selected Brother Knight Ryan Murray to receive a four-year college scholarship totaling $4,000 for his eight years of service to St. Anthony Padua Church and St. John Neumann Council 973. Pictured from left to right are: Brother Knight Ernie Reinhart, Sir Knight Austin Decker, Grand Knight David Kreutz, Brother Knight Ryan Murray, Sir Knight Alan Paddlock, Sir Knight Greg Jones, Father Todd Belardi and Sir Knight Pat DeGrace.

