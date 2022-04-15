Knights of Columbus food drive nets 1,100 pounds of groceries

A food drive was held recently by the Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 "Leave no Neighbor Behind" program at Steinbrink's Piggly Wiggly, 7600 Pershing Blvd.
Assisting were members of Grand Knight Rich Mich's third grade Faith Formation Class from St. Anne, and on the second day participants were members of the Council.
They gathered on April 2-3, collecting 1,100 pounds of groceries and $500 on donations.
IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Whittier Elementary holds Thanksgiving Food Drive
Whittier Elementary Thanksgiving Food Drive
Whittier Elementary’s 5th grade Student Leadership group held a school-wide Thanksgiving Food Drive Nov. 8th-19th, 2021. Whittier families donated enough food to create 20 boxes that had everything in it needed for a large Thanksgiving dinner. The boxes also included turkeys that were purchased at Festival Foods at a discounted price with donated money. The Thanksgiving boxes were given to local families in need.
Kenosha Unified School District
