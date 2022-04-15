 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knights of Columbus food drive nets 1,100 pounds of groceries

  • Updated
  • Comments

A food drive was held recently by the Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 "Leave no Neighbor Behind" program at Steinbrink's Piggly Wiggly, 7600 Pershing Blvd.

Assisting were members of Grand Knight Rich Mich's third grade Faith Formation Class from St. Anne, and on the second day participants were members of the Council.

They gathered on April 2-3, collecting 1,100 pounds of groceries and $500 on donations.

