Knights of Columbus, local churches to hold nine-day Novena for Life starting Thursday

KENOSHA — The Knights Of Columbus District 67 will host nine-day Holy Spirit Novena for Life starting Thursday Jan 19, and continuing until Friday, Jan 27.

All of Kenosha are welcome to attend any or all the services. The schedule includes:

Thursday, Jan. 19: 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, Adoration (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ), Rosary (5:30 p.m.), Mass (6 p.m.), and Novena (Alan Padlock and Dr. David Kreutz)

Friday, Jan. 20: 7 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, Holy Hour and Novena (Deacon Tom Binder)

Saturday, Jan. 21: 3:30 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church, Novena, Mass (4:15 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 22: 8:30 a.m. at St. James Church, Rosary, Mass (9 a.m.) and Novena (Kathy Ehlen)

Monday, Jan. 23: 11:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Church, Mass at noon, and Novena (Betsey Tarson)

Tuesday, Jan. 24: 3 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Church, Adoration 3 to 5 p.m., Rosary, Mass (5:45 p.m.), and Novena (Caleb Laitinen and Len Hartnell)

Wednesday, Jan. 25: 5 p.m. at St. Therese Church, Rosary, Mass (5:45 p.m.), and Novena (Terry Ruggiero)

Thursday, Jan. 26: 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Mass (4 p.m.), Novena, and Adoration to 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27: 5 p.m. at St. Peters Church, Novena, Rosary, and Mass, Program – Fr. Michael Baker, guest speaker and dinner in the cafeteria

The Novena for Life series is being sponsored by: Knights of Columbus, Council 973; Knights of Columbus, Council 14362; Knights of Columbus, Council 16022; Knights of Columbus, Council 16765; St. Anthony Rosary Society; Mt. Carmel Holy Name Society; Holy Rosary Prayer Group, and America Needs Fatima.