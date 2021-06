The Knights of Columbus Bishop Messmer Assembly 1201 are planning to hold a flag retirement ceremony on at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie.

The event is to take place at the east parking lot at the new Easter vigil and flag retirement fire pit, which was refurbished by the Knights of Columbus.

A short ceremony with the playing of taps and the burning of old and tattered flags is planned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0