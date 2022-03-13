 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knights of Columbus taking donations to support families in Ukraine

The Knights of Columbus has launched the Ukraine Solidarity Fund to support families in Ukraine and local chapters are helping to collect donations.

Worldwide, the Knights exceeded $2.5 million raised by donors since the beginning of the conflict. The Knights of Columbus Supreme Council donated $1 million and has committed to a $500,000 matching challenge.

If you wish to donate to the matching fund program, mail a check to Knights of Columbus (Ukraine Fund) 2318 63rd St. Kenosha, Wis., 53143.

For more information, contact Dr. David L. Kreutz at bdkreutz@yahoo.com.

