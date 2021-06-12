Knights of Columbus to host Father’s Day rosary procession on June 19

Process to park

Bishop James Schuerman, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, will lead the procession with the Blessed Sacrament and process through the streets to Civic Park where there will be a benediction, followed by a picnic.

“We’ll gather at St. James Parish. Bring your rosary, picnic lunch and family games for the park. There will be local food trucks also be available,” said Mich.

According to O’Brien, this is the first in what he hopes will be an annual event across the country.

“The Knights in Kenosha have been phenomenal, and we are trying to get all of the councils on board throughout the state,” he said. “This past summer about three weeks before we launched the Aug. 15 Unite Wisconsin, my wife began crying. We saw the riots — which is contrary to our vision and she was wondering what was going on in our world. We have seven kids and I told her to take care of the family and I will handle the external.

“We had this beautiful Eucharistic procession, with so many people praying; we had children praying the rosary in their First Holy Communion clothes and made a video of it and saw the power of it. Then we got the idea in this year of St. Joseph to unite fatherhood. There is such an attack on fathers.”

