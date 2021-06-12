Knights of Columbus to host Father’s Day rosary procession on June 19

The Kenosha Knights of Columbus organizations are bringing Jesus, Mary and St. Joseph to the streets of Kenosha on June 19, for a rosary procession in honor of the Year of St. Joseph and Father’s Day.
Sponsored by Men of Christ, a group of Catholic lay men, the event will be hosted by the Knights of Columbus District 67, which consists of Councils 973, 14362, 16765 and 16022.
The Rosary procession is set to begin at 9 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 58th and Sheridan Road., with a concert presented by local international singer and songwriter, Anna Nuzzo. It will be followed by a eucharistic procession around 9:45 a.m.
Men of Christ developed Catholic Father’s Day to help offset the growing confusion and chaos in the world.
“Catholic fathers can help their families, their parishes and the world find greater peace in Our Lord Jesus Christ and His Holy Catholic Church,” said Kevin O’Brien, executive director of the Men of Christ. “We want to recognize and honor the noble vocation of fatherhood. There is a crisis of fathers in society, and we want to help them.
“When you are constantly beating on someone they die, so we need inspired men to lift up and embrace the cross of leadership and to lay their lives down for the family. We need to inspire them and unite fathers with bishops and priests,” he said.
Year of St. Joseph
“Pope Francis declared 2021 to be the year of St. Joseph, and since God the Father Almighty created the first man, he has called men to the heroic role of fatherhood. These are men who sacrifice themselves to lead, protect and provide for their wives and children,” O’Brien said.
“In recent times, the vision of heroic fatherhood has sometimes been lost. With the Catholic Church’s celebration of the Year of St. Joseph, it is a great time to inspire Catholic men to their great and noble call to be Catholic fathers,” he said. “Returning to the origins of Father’s Day, a day first celebrated to honor St. Joseph and Catholic fathers, 2021 will be the launch of an annual celebration of Catholic Fatherhood during June. All the faithful are invited to take part in these processions.”
According to Rich Mich, district deputy and Grand Knight of Divine Mercy Council 16022, they expect approximately 2,000 people to participate in the procession, which is open to all.
“St. Joseph is the spiritual father of all fathers, and we pray for his guidance. We plan to pray especially for all the Brother Knights who are fathers,” he said,/“All Knights will be wearing their council shirts and the Honor Guard will be in full regalia along with the Honor Brigade, which will be wearing black tuxedos and the social baldric and white gloves.”
Process to park
Bishop James Schuerman, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, will lead the procession with the Blessed Sacrament and process through the streets to Civic Park where there will be a benediction, followed by a picnic.
“We’ll gather at St. James Parish. Bring your rosary, picnic lunch and family games for the park. There will be local food trucks also be available,” said Mich.
According to O’Brien, this is the first in what he hopes will be an annual event across the country.
“The Knights in Kenosha have been phenomenal, and we are trying to get all of the councils on board throughout the state,” he said. “This past summer about three weeks before we launched the Aug. 15 Unite Wisconsin, my wife began crying. We saw the riots — which is contrary to our vision and she was wondering what was going on in our world. We have seven kids and I told her to take care of the family and I will handle the external.
“We had this beautiful Eucharistic procession, with so many people praying; we had children praying the rosary in their First Holy Communion clothes and made a video of it and saw the power of it. Then we got the idea in this year of St. Joseph to unite fatherhood. There is such an attack on fathers.”
