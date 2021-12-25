 Skip to main content
Knoll will not seek re-election to Twin Lakes Village Board

Twin Lakes Village Trustee Jeremy Knoll has announced he will not seek re-election in April.

Knoll made the announcement during a Village Board meeting last week. Knoll said increased demands related to expanding the business he owns prevent him from giving "100 percent."

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, to file nomination papers to run for one of three available at-large village trustee seats.

Incumbents had until Dec. 24 to announce non-candidacy. If they don't, and also do not file candidacy paperwork, the deadline for other to file nomination papers is extended by a week.

If walls could talk, those of the historic Twin Lakes restaurant, remembered by many as The Village Inn, could share stories dating back to the Prohibition Era and the days of Al Capone, the origins of the Friday night fish fry and of countless family celebrations.

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 20-21, 2021, the landmark, constructed in 1906 by Frank Zerfus Sr. and originally called Kricket Inn, came down to make way for a proposed apartment complex. Some lamented the loss of the supper club this week, while others expressed that the shuttered building — an outdated remnant of days gone by — had become an eyesore.
