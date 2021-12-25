Knoll will not seek re-election to Twin Lakes Village Board

Twin Lakes Village Trustee Jeremy Knoll has announced he will not seek re-election in April.

Knoll made the announcement during a Village Board meeting last week. Knoll said increased demands related to expanding the business he owns prevent him from giving "100 percent."

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, to file nomination papers to run for one of three available at-large village trustee seats.

Incumbents had until Dec. 24 to announce non-candidacy. If they don't, and also do not file candidacy paperwork, the deadline for other to file nomination papers is extended by a week.

