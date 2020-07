Kohl's, Pick 'n Save announce they will start requiring masks

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kohl's and Kroger, the parent company of Pick 'n Save and Metro Market, both announced Wednesday they would follow Costco's and Walmart's leads by requiring masks to be worn in their stores for the time being in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For Kohl's, which has one location in Kenosha County at 7200 Green Bay Road, masks will be required starting Monday, July 20. At Pick 'n Save grocery stores, masks will be required starting Wednesday, July 22.

Pick 'n Save employees currently are wearing masks while working.

Kroger said its decision was driven by "the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country" as the coronavirus's spread has slowed little in the past four months.

