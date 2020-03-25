KPD, area departments urge residents to follow governor's order

Miskinis said police departments have no plans to do traffic stops for the purpose of checking where drivers are headed, and said rumors that the National Guard would be doing traffic stops are false.

“Our goal here isn’t to find ways to arrest people,” he said, adding that the governor’s order does include tools for police to enforce the rules. “We are trying to seek compliance to slow the spread of the virus.”

Those who violate the rules could be subject to a $250 fine or 30 days in jail.

Law enforcement officials in the county said that the more likely outcome is that police would first give the parties a talking to if called to intervene if there was a large gathering of people or a business that appeared to be operating outside the rules.

“If we pull up to someone’s house and there are 100 cars in front, then we walk up and say, ‘Hey guys, the governor has this order and we need you to disperse,” said Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department. “If they refuse, then we have tools in our toolbox to make that happen.”