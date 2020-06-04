KPD reflects on busy last week

The Wisconsin National Guard also had a presence in downtown Kenosha, if for nothing else to provide visual show of support.

“It shows the coordination the state of Wisconsin is willing to put together to provide public safety,” Nosalik said. “That’s a misconception that people communities have, is that national guards are being called in to be confrontational. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

“The National Guard was called in to assist, provide public safety and prevent rioting, looting, lawlessness. That’s what they were called in for. It does demonstrate a message that the state of Wisconsin is willing to stand united to prevent the bad actors from hijacking the positive message that’s trying to be projected.”

Nosalik said the department has 211 sworn officers, and while many were called into duty specifically to police the marches, manpower was strategically used to keep people fresh and to allow for other situations to be handled as well.

“We have an entire city that we have to police, and we still have regular work that needs to be done,” he said.