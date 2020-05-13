KPD to stop assisting with private animal traps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For several years, the Kenosha Police Department has provided a non-essential service to citizens: Trapping and dispatching animals that are not sick or injured, or a threat.

However, that service will be coming to an end concerning private traps, according to Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis.

The service, carried out by community service officers, was never intended to be a primary function, Miskinis said.

In addition, a significant number of citizens have their own traps and trap animals (sick or not) and then call the KPD for assistance in disposing of those animals. Each year, over 700 calls to deal with private traps on private property are handled by CSOs.

Private trap calls account for almost 95 percent of all trap calls, Miskinis said. After discussions with city administration, Miskinis has decided not to continue police assistance with private traps.

“This service cannot be sustained and it detracts from the police department’s ability to concentrate on issues of greater safety concern,” Miskinis said. ”CSO calls for service have increased 20% over the last three years; they simply do not have the time to provide private services.”