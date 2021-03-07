Kreuser announces that he won't seek re-election as county executive; will retire after term ends

Jim Kreuser, the longest-tenured Kenosha County executive at 13 years and counting, announced Sunday morning that his current four-year term that expires in April 2022 will be his last.
Kreuser, who first was elected in 2008, said in a statement that he will retire at the end of his current term. The previous longest-tenured County Executive was John Collins, who served in the post for 12 years.
The time is right to make the move, Kreuser, 59, said in an emailed statement.
“For nearly 35 years, it has been my honor to work in service to our community,” he said. “My career began in Kenosha County government, led me to represent this area in the state Legislature and circled back to be your Kenosha County Executive.
“Serving as Kenosha County executive has been the most fulfilling job of my career. It has been an honor to work with so many highly qualified and quality people during my 13-year tenure. Many best practices have been instituted and many fine projects have been completed by our county team.”
Kreuser, who will complete a four-year term next year, has never faced an opponent in elections for county executive.
Collins brought Kreuser into county government in 1986 as his administrative assistant, a post that Kreuser held until 1993, when he won a special election for the 64th Assembly District seat that was vacated following a chain of events that began when U.S. Rep. Les Aspin was appointed as secretary of defense by then-President Bill Clinton.
At that time, then-state Rep. Peter Barca was elected to Aspin’s seat in Congress. Barca then returned to the 64th Assembly seat to succeed Kreuser after his election as County Executive.
All totaled, Kreuser won re-election to the Assembly seven times before he took over as county executive. He also was elected by his colleagues in 2002 as Assembly minority leader.
Kreuser is the fourth county executive since that form of government began in in Kenosha County in 1982. The first was Gilbert Dosemagen (serving 1982-86), who was defeated by Collins (1986-98), who was then defeated by Allan Kehl (1998-2008).
Kehl resigned his seat after his federal indictment and eventual two-year prison term for accepting illegal payments, which led to Kreuser’s first successful run at the job in a special spring election in 2008.
Putting plans in place
In making the announcement more than a year before it will become official, Kreuser said he hopes that will give potential successors enough time to put their plans in place.
“I once heard a sermon by an engaging clergyman, who surprisingly announced his retirement,” Kreuser said. “He stated, ‘Leave the party when you’re still having fun and the people wish you wouldn’t go.’ I believe it is important to announce now in order to allow interested candidates for Kenosha County Executive to have adequate time to decide and to discuss with the people of this great county what their vision is for the future.”
Kreuser was born and raised in Kenosha, where he graduated from Tremper High School in 1979 and earned both a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from UW-Parkside. He interned with Collins before he was hired full time as the administrative assistant.
In the community, Kreuser has been involved in a number of outside activities, including membership in the Danish Brotherhood of America, the Polish Legion of American Veterans, the American Association of University Women, Ducks Unlimited and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1444.
He’s also participated in the Kenosha Sport Fishing and Conservation Association, the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha, the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha and the Friends of the Kenosha Public Museum.
Once his tenure ends, Kreuser said he and his wife, Jane, are looking forward to the next phase of their lives.
“(We) will spend more time with our family and start to check off those boxes on our bucket list,” he said. “Yes, we plan on frequent visits to see our sons, Jim and Justin, and we are looking forward to trekking through various national parks.”
But until then, it will continue to be business as usual as the county’s top elected official.
“Please know that since being sworn into this office, I wake up every day thinking of how I can serve the residents of Kenosha County to the best of my abilities, and I continue that pledge to do so through the end of my term on April 18, 2022,” he said.
“Thank you all for the privilege of serving as your Kenosha County executive since 2008.”