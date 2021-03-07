Kreuser announces that he won't seek re-election as county executive; will retire after term ends

Jim Kreuser, the longest-tenured Kenosha County executive at 13 years and counting, announced Sunday morning that his current four-year term that expires in April 2022 will be his last.

Kreuser, who first was elected in 2008, said in a statement that he will retire at the end of his current term. The previous longest-tenured County Executive was John Collins, who served in the post for 12 years.

The time is right to make the move, Kreuser, 59, said in an emailed statement.

“For nearly 35 years, it has been my honor to work in service to our community,” he said. “My career began in Kenosha County government, led me to represent this area in the state Legislature and circled back to be your Kenosha County Executive.

“Serving as Kenosha County executive has been the most fulfilling job of my career. It has been an honor to work with so many highly qualified and quality people during my 13-year tenure. Many best practices have been instituted and many fine projects have been completed by our county team.”

Kreuser, who will complete a four-year term next year, has never faced an opponent in elections for county executive.