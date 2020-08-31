Kreuser: Body cameras for Sheriff’s Department will be funded in 2021

×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser today affirmed his commitment to funding body camera equipment for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
Kreuser said funding for body cameras will be included in the budget that he will present to the County Board on Oct. 6, for implementation in 2021. This budget will be subject to review by the board, with adoption expected in November.
“I hear the community’s call for more transparency, and I can tell you that body cameras will be funded next year,” Kreuser said. “The County Board made this request in a resolution adopted not long before the recent, tragic events in our community, and I have no reason not to follow through on it.”
Regarding the peaceful protests that occurred in Kenosha over the weekend, Kreuser added: “I want to thank our community for adhering to the curfew to let our protective services do their work, and I encourage tolerance, peace and unity as we rebuild our Kenosha County community to be even stronger.”
BODY CAMS
Supervisor Terry Rose was strongly opposed to the County Board considering a new whistleblower policy, as the county already has one that has been worked on by its committees, and it would simply be redundant, he said.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
A protester stands holding a sign in front of Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. The front side of the sign facing Beth read "Black Lives Matter."
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
County Supervisor Gabe Nudo speaks during Tuesday night's Kenosha County Board meeting at the Kenosha County Job Center.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Kenosha County Board Supervisor Monica Yuhas asked questions of Sheriff David Beth Tuesday night to understand just how the proposal, specifically amendments that were later voted down concerning military vehicles, would affect his department.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, who led most of the discussion and body cam proposal before the board Tuesday night, attempted to add in three amendments — including one addressing the sheriff’s department’s military vehicles. All three amendments failed.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, who led most of the discussion and body cam proposal before the board Tuesday night, attempted to add in three amendments.
— including one addressing the sheriff’s department’s military vehicles. All three amendments failed.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Kenosha County Board Chairman John O’Day listens to other supervisors weigh in on the body camera and whistleblower policies before the board at an earlier meeting.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Diamond Hartwell told the County Board during the citizens' comments portion of the meeting that, if they were not willing to act in the best interest of communities of color, she had two years to vote them out.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Diamond Hartwell told the County Board during the citizens’ comments portion of the meeting that, if they were not willing to act in the best interest of communities of color, she had two years to vote them out.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Kenosha County Board supervisors listen to citizens' comments during Tuesday night's meeting, in which the board discussed and passed a body cam proposal for the county.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Emily Fair addresses Kenosha County supervisors in support of the county’s body cam proposal and communities of color Tuesday night.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Brian Little describes to the board how "scary" it is for him to have law enforcement officers, singling out Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, who have said incendiary things about people of color and still serve in local law enforcement agencies.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Brian Little describes to the board how “scary” it is for him to have law enforcement officers, singling out Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, who have said incendiary things about people of color and still serve in local law enforcement agencies.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Koerri Washington attended Tuesday night's Kenosha County Board meeting to ask if any of the County Board members had researched the storage options and different software for storing body camera footage in the county since their last meeting. No County Board supervisor indicated they had in response to his question.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Koerri Washington attended Tuesday night's Kenosha County Board meeting to ask if any of the County Board members had researched the storage options and different software for storing body camera footage in the county since their last meeting. No County Board supervisor indicated they had in response to his question.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Stephanie Knezz explained to the County Board that the group there in support of the body cameras for law enforcement and communities of color were not trying to single out individuals themselves, but rather draw attention to the systemic racism of the systems in which they work.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Stephanie Knezz explained to the County Board that the group there in support of the body cameras for law enforcement and communities of color were not trying to single out individuals themselves, but rather draw attention to the systemic racism of the systems in which they work.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
County Supervisor Amy Maurer speaks during Tuesday night's County Board meeting at the Kenosha County Job Center.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Whitney Cabal, left, addresses the County Board Tuesday night, assuring them that the presence of the Black Lives Matter movement will not be going away locally anytime soon.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
County Supervisor Daniel Gaschke listens to citizen's comments from those who came to the meeting in support of the county's body cam proposal and communities of color.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
County Supervisor Andy Berg, center, listens as Whitney Cubal address the Kenosha County Board during its meeting Tuesday night.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Devynn Johnson holds her fist in the air during Tuesday's Kenosha County Board meeting, in which the board discussed and passed a proposal on body cameras for county law enforcement.
Daniel Thompson
BODY CAMS
Kyle Flood had pointed words for the County Board, assuring them that they would be voted out if they did not act in the best interest of communities of color and the community as a whole.
Daniel Thompson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.