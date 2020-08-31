 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kreuser: Body cameras for Sheriff’s Department will be funded in 2021
View Comments
breaking topical top story

Kreuser: Body cameras for Sheriff’s Department will be funded in 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Kreuser file pic

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser today affirmed his commitment to funding body camera equipment for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Kreuser said funding for body cameras will be included in the budget that he will present to the County Board on Oct. 6, for implementation in 2021. This budget will be subject to review by the board, with adoption expected in November.

“I hear the community’s call for more transparency, and I can tell you that body cameras will be funded next year,” Kreuser said. “The County Board made this request in a resolution adopted not long before the recent, tragic events in our community, and I have no reason not to follow through on it.”

Regarding the peaceful protests that occurred in Kenosha over the weekend, Kreuser added: “I want to thank our community for adhering to the curfew to let our protective services do their work, and I encourage tolerance, peace and unity as we rebuild our Kenosha County community to be even stronger.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WILL Lawsuit to Void Evers' Mask Mandate & Emergency Order

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics