Kreuser: Body cameras for Sheriff’s Department will be funded in 2021

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser today affirmed his commitment to funding body camera equipment for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Kreuser said funding for body cameras will be included in the budget that he will present to the County Board on Oct. 6, for implementation in 2021. This budget will be subject to review by the board, with adoption expected in November.

“I hear the community’s call for more transparency, and I can tell you that body cameras will be funded next year,” Kreuser said. “The County Board made this request in a resolution adopted not long before the recent, tragic events in our community, and I have no reason not to follow through on it.”

Regarding the peaceful protests that occurred in Kenosha over the weekend, Kreuser added: “I want to thank our community for adhering to the curfew to let our protective services do their work, and I encourage tolerance, peace and unity as we rebuild our Kenosha County community to be even stronger.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0