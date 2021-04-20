Kreuser gives State of the County address; reflects on year of pandemic, civil unrest

“Our workforce has continued to perform with the same high quality and with the same strong commitment to the people of Kenosha County, despite the sometimes-overwhelming physical and emotional challenges,” Kreuser said. “I sincerely thank them and applaud their efforts.”

Kreuser noted that all of this work has occurred as the county continues to also focus on infrastructure improvements, such as the expansion of Highway S that will come to completion later this year, and as it continues to attract new employers.

“In two to three years, a lot of the major work will be done,” Kreuser said.

Strong financials

The county has also maintained its strong fiscal standing through the pandemic, Kreuser said, preserving a strong fund balance and garnering praise from the bond rating agencies Standard & Poors and Fitch Ratings.

“The financial state of Kenosha County is very strong,” Kreuser said. “We are at AA+ and doing all the right things to attain a AAA rating.”

Kreuser said the county is committed to rapid amortization of debt, with 85.9 percent of debt scheduled to be retired in 10 years, and added that the overall long-term obligation of Kenosha County is $24 million less than when he took office in 2008.