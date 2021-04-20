Kreuser gives State of the County address; reflects on year of pandemic, civil unrest

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser reflected on the remarkable work of county staff during a difficult year punctuated by the COVID-19 pandemic when he delivered his 2021 State of the County Address to the County Board on Tuesday night.
“Even after a year-plus of COVID, every day great things happen in Kenosha County,” Kreuser said, crediting a “team of employees who perform every day at a high level with professionalism and efficiency.”
Staff members across all county departments were “nimble” in adjusting to working remotely and providing services in innovative ways as the pandemic unfolded, Kreuser said, citing the coordination of complex logistical plans, including the ongoing response to the pandemic.
“They have all pulled together to help accomplish what is our No. 1 top priority countywide — getting vaccine shots in arms efficiently, safely and with great dispatch,” Kreuser said.
To that end, Kreuser noted that Kenosha County Public Health’s COVID-19 community vaccination clinics, widely praised for their efficient operations, have administered upwards of 45,000 doses of the vaccine to date.
Addressed recent shootings
Aside from his public address, Kreuser also fielded questions from the Kenosha News on Tuesday about the state of racial equity across county departments and the county’s response during the riots that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake last August and the fatal shooting of three people at the Somers House over the weekend.
“We were already working on racial equity issues prior to Aug. 23rd of last year,” Kreuser said, adding the internal look at policies will result in changes that were needed. “Our racial equity commission is ongoing. Change is slow in some areas, but it’s going in the correct direction.”
Kreuser said the Sheriff’s Department will soon be implementing the use of newly-purchased body cameras and lauded the department for its efforts in August, as well as over the weekend when three people were fatally shot and several others were injured at Somers House Tavern.
“I sleep good at night knowing the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is on watch,” Kreuser said. “They’re all professionals who do their job every day to serve and protect our community.”
Kreuser said he could not comment on personnel matters related to recent turnover among top members of the Sheriff’s Department. But he did say Sherriff David Beth “didn’t make friends with everybody” when “tough decisions had to be made” regarding the budget as a result of millions in lost revenue when the county stopped housing U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees.
Kreuser said the Sheriff’s Department budget makes up most of the county tax levy and is “on target for 2021.”
“As far as how the Sheriff’s Department is run, the chief deputy and the sheriff are doing their job,” Kreuser said. “I’m very confident in the direction they’re going.”
He pointed to the quick work to apprehend Rakayo Vinson in connection with the Somers House shooting as “another demonstration of that team rising to the occasion” and pointed to the cooperation that exists among law enforcement agencies.
Kreuser, who has announced he will not seek another term, said he has had a great working relationship with Beth, who has also announced he will not seek re-election.
“Since 2008, I don’t think there’s been any fighting between Dave Beth and I on any issue,” Kreuser said. "We have worked together."
Highlighting other efforts
Among other staff accomplishments over the last year, Kreuser highlighted the following efforts:
- The Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services staff filled in as Meals on Wheels drivers and facilitated onsite distribution of meals to ensure that nutrition services remained available for people in need at the onset of the pandemic.
- The Division of Information Technology deployed a remote workforce last March, assisted law enforcement with the response in August and developed processes in support of the vaccination effort.
- The Division of Children and Family Services continued its success in promptly investigating allegations of child abuse and neglect, even with the challenges of the pandemic. Kreuser noted that the Child Protective Services Unit achieved a rate of 97 percent in completing initial assessments within 60 days and made timely initial face-to-face contacts on those cases at a rate of 93 percent, compared to respective statewide rates of 68 percent and 80 percent.
- Brookside Care Center and Willowbrook Assisted Living’s orchestration of the management and delivery of services while juggling federal, state and local requirements throughout the pandemic.
- The Human Resources team’s efforts to transition employees to remote work while accommodating the needs of employees who could not work from home, as well as ongoing efforts to staff vaccination clinics with employees and volunteers while also coordinating the requisite training.
- The Emergency Operations Center’s juggling of the countywide responses to COVID-19 and the civil unrest.
“Our workforce has continued to perform with the same high quality and with the same strong commitment to the people of Kenosha County, despite the sometimes-overwhelming physical and emotional challenges,” Kreuser said. “I sincerely thank them and applaud their efforts.”
Kreuser noted that all of this work has occurred as the county continues to also focus on infrastructure improvements, such as the expansion of Highway S that will come to completion later this year, and as it continues to attract new employers.
“In two to three years, a lot of the major work will be done,” Kreuser said.
Strong financials
The county has also maintained its strong fiscal standing through the pandemic, Kreuser said, preserving a strong fund balance and garnering praise from the bond rating agencies Standard & Poors and Fitch Ratings.
“The financial state of Kenosha County is very strong,” Kreuser said. “We are at AA+ and doing all the right things to attain a AAA rating.”
Kreuser said the county is committed to rapid amortization of debt, with 85.9 percent of debt scheduled to be retired in 10 years, and added that the overall long-term obligation of Kenosha County is $24 million less than when he took office in 2008.
In closing, Kreuser pledged that Kenosha County government will continue to work for its residents, businesses and organizations, while also continuing its commitment to diversity and equity for a better society for all.
“We will finish strong in dealing with this pandemic, and I am confident in Kenosha County’s future, and this is all possible because of our employees of Kenosha County,” Kreuser said. “We still have a lot of work to do in 2021, and I look forward to working with each of you as we work through this stage of the pandemic — keeping the goal in mind of making Kenosha County an even better place to live, work, play and raise a family.”