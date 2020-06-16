Kreuser lauds response to COVID-19, calls for action to battle systemic racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kenosha County has shown through its response to the COVID-19 pandemic it can come together during a crisis, County Executive Jim Kreuser said during his State of the County address Tuesday night.

Now, it needs to do the same in response to the “racism pandemic,” he added.

“I love Kenosha County. I believe this is a great place to live, work, play and raise a family, and that this is a place where we help and support our neighbors,” Kreuser said. “We must face the truth that we need to do better, however, because not everyone in our community is supported, feeling welcome, or safe.”

Kreuser said the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis “has, understandably, ignited protests as a result of frustration and anger because so little has changed for so long for people of color.”

He added “it has to be exhausting” for those like Adelene Greene, active with the Coalition for Dismantling Racism, to say the same things over and over and “feel like no one is listening.”

“Although society has made progress, we, as a community, still have a lot more work to do,” Kreuser said. “It is well past time that we not only listen, but that we actually hear, empathize, ask questions, understand and take action.”