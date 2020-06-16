Kreuser lauds response to COVID-19, calls for action to battle systemic racism

Kenosha County has shown through its response to the COVID-19 pandemic it can come together during a crisis, County Executive Jim Kreuser said during his State of the County address Tuesday night.
Now, it needs to do the same in response to the “racism pandemic,” he added.
“I love Kenosha County. I believe this is a great place to live, work, play and raise a family, and that this is a place where we help and support our neighbors,” Kreuser said. “We must face the truth that we need to do better, however, because not everyone in our community is supported, feeling welcome, or safe.”
Kreuser said the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis “has, understandably, ignited protests as a result of frustration and anger because so little has changed for so long for people of color.”
He added “it has to be exhausting” for those like Adelene Greene, active with the Coalition for Dismantling Racism, to say the same things over and over and “feel like no one is listening.”
“Although society has made progress, we, as a community, still have a lot more work to do,” Kreuser said. “It is well past time that we not only listen, but that we actually hear, empathize, ask questions, understand and take action.”
Kreuser voiced his support for a County Board resolution to declare racism as a public health crisis – a call to action amid a national movement inspired by the tragic murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The resolution, to be introduced by supervisor Laura Belsky, chairwoman of the Human Services Committee, will commit Kenosha County “to take actions toward addressing and remediating the health impacts of systemic racism,” Kreuser said.
Kreuser also encouraged residents sign on to an initiative by the Wisconsin Population Health Institute recognizing racism as a public health crisis through a link on the county’s website: Kenosha county.org.
Community Responds
He lauded the community for its response to a variety of public needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, referencing the frontline workers, volunteers and others who have stepped forward to help the community during the ongoing public health crisis.
Groups like Kenosha Cares have come together to sew and supply masks for front-line workers, and the general public has stepped up to provide emergency supplies to area food pantries.
“Yes, our mettle is being tested again, and, again, we are rising to the occasion,” he said.
He said Kenosha County residents have done an outstanding job of flattening the curve. As of Tuesday, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County was at 1,384, up 10 cases from Monday’s count of 1,374. No new deaths have been reported in over one week, with the total deaths holding at 37.
“Our county reacted quickly and our residents took this pandemic seriously,” Kreuser said. “The Kenosha County Division of Health and its director, Dr. Jen Freiheit, have done great work while serving as the epicenter of this community health emergency.”
County stays operational
When the Stay at Home Order was implemented. Information Technology, under the guidance of Martin Lacock, deployed dozens of computers and made the necessary changes to systems, so that more than 25% of the county workforce could work from their homes, Kreuser said, adding these employees “made quick transitions” to do so.
Amid this health crisis and time of civil unrest, Kreuser thanked: social workers for continuing to keep children safe; the Aging and Disability Resource Center for finding ways to continue to help seniors; the Sheriff’s Department for keeping our community safe; parks employees for keeping the parks open; and Brookside Care Center and Willowbrook Assisted Living Center for helping connect families who could not visit loved ones.
Kreuser added a recent $2.7 million grant from the CARES Act will help Kenosha County absorb virus-related costs, from protective equipment to overtime and cleaning supplies.
Financial Impact of COVID-19
Finance Director Patricia Merrill has reported the county will likely see an overall reduction sales tax and other revenues as a result of COVID-19.
“We went from a record-breaking high in monthly collections of sales taxes in January and February, to our lowest collection since March 2017 in March 2020,” Kreuser said.
Additionally, Kreuser said the county experienced cost increases as a result of the need to buy specific cleaning supplies and has new, long-term unfunded mandates as a result of the pandemic.
“We are still in the thick of it, doing continuous analysis of the full impact of COVID-19 on our expenses and we continue to monitor it very closely,” Kreuser said. “But, let’s not kid ourselves — the 2021 budget will be tight.”
County will rebound
He said it is not the first time the community has been shaken to its core, citing the end of the automotive era and the recession. He said people are concerned about job losses and about businesses closing permanently.
“This isn’t the first time our resilience, perseverance and grit has been tested,” Kreuser said, acknowledging the “fear, frustration and sadness during this pandemic.”
Kreuser said the county is well-positioned to be in a strong financial position following the health crisis because of “fiscally sound decisions over the years.”
“The county has been proactive in positioning itself to be prepared for unforeseen circumstances since the great recession of 2008,” Kreuser said.
Going into the 2008 recession, the county’s unassigned general fund reserves totaled $8.2 million (14.4% of the general fund expenditures, or 2.6% below the policy minimum of 17%). The county closed 2019 with unassigned general fund reserves totaling $19.8 million (28.7% of general fund expenditures, or 11.7 percent above the policy minimum).
Kreuser noted Standard & Poors’ reaffirmation of the county’s AA+ bond rating and stable outlook. This came as the county recently refinanced some bonds at near-historic low interest rates, resulting in a savings of roughly $522,000.
He added the number of major employers in Kenosha County grew from 23 in 2008 to 48 in 2019, as reported by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.
Kreuser said the county’s investment in infrastructure and available, shovel-ready land will “attract and retain businesses,” further strengthening the local economy.
