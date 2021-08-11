Kreuser names appointments to new Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission

The appointees’ service on the commission will begin immediately, pending confirmation votes by the County Board set for Aug. 17.

“These were difficult decisions to make because our pool of applicants was very strong,” Kreuser said. “I thank everyone who took the time to apply, and I wish the appointed commissioners well as they begin the vital work that this commission was created to do.”

Panel’s mission

The mission of the commission is to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current policies and procedures, as to implement transformative ideas born through research, collaboration, and community engagement.

As outlined in the resolution creating it, the commission is to reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent Census data, with five of the seven county executive appointees representing racial and ethnic minorities in the county. Kreuser said he is pleased to bring forth a group of appointees that represent the rich racial and ethnic makeup of the community.

Kreuser said he hopes the other 28 applicants will be willing to serve in other capacities throughout the county.