Kreuser presents 2022 County Budget proposal to County Board

The proposed 2022 Kenosha County Budget was presented to the County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night by outgoing County Executive Jim Kreuser.

It comes with a tax decrease for the average homeowner, includes a proposal for the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds and adds a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator position to the county staff.

“This is a tight budget and has a number of moving parts that secure funding from many places other than the property tax,” Kreuser said.

In keeping with every budget under Kreuser since he took office in 2008, the tax levy increase associated with the proposed 2022 Budget is under 3%, coming in at 2.99%. The levy is proposed to increase $2.11 million, to $72.71 million, in support of proposed 2022 county operations.

The corresponding tax rate is projected to decrease 30 cents, from $4.38 per $1,000 of equalized property value to $4.18 per $1,000. For a median home, valued at $234,000 — up from $224,414 last year— taxes for county services would decrease by $4.61.

However, total expenditures are budgeted to increase $38 million, to $302.5 million, largely due to capital projects and the use of state and federal revenues.

High job growth