Kreuser presents 2022 County Budget proposal to County Board

The proposed 2022 Kenosha County Budget was presented to the County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night by outgoing County Executive Jim Kreuser.
It comes with a tax decrease for the average homeowner, includes a proposal for the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds and adds a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator position to the county staff.
“This is a tight budget and has a number of moving parts that secure funding from many places other than the property tax,” Kreuser said.
In keeping with every budget under Kreuser since he took office in 2008, the tax levy increase associated with the proposed 2022 Budget is under 3%, coming in at 2.99%. The levy is proposed to increase $2.11 million, to $72.71 million, in support of proposed 2022 county operations.
The corresponding tax rate is projected to decrease 30 cents, from $4.38 per $1,000 of equalized property value to $4.18 per $1,000. For a median home, valued at $234,000 — up from $224,414 last year— taxes for county services would decrease by $4.61.
However, total expenditures are budgeted to increase $38 million, to $302.5 million, largely due to capital projects and the use of state and federal revenues.
High job growth
Kreuser noted that Kenosha County’s five-year job growth from 2015 to 2020 is the highest in the state at 11.1 percent, while new construction in 2020 was the third-highest in Wisconsin. The county’s equalized value increased by 47 percent over the past eight years.
Kreuser lauded the county’s recent upgrade to top-tier AAA bond status, thanking the finance staff members associated with reaching this goal. Kreuser said a higher bond rating assures a savings to taxpayers as a result of lower interest rates for major projects.
“This budget continues our strong commitment to enhancing our infrastructure, which leads to economic development, which leads to jobs,” Kreuser said. “And it starts our fiscal plan to decline our annual borrowing for infrastructure for the next number of years.”
American Rescue Plan Act
The latter point is due in part to the nearly $33 million in funding that the county is receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the COVID-19 stimulus package that the president signed into law earlier this year. A portion of these funds will be set aside to support eligible capital projects, decreasing the need to borrow in future years, Kreuser said.
The proposed budget also sets aside ARPA funds:
to support public health and behavioral health over the next three years, to fund immediate and anticipated needs in the community due to the pandemic.
for county staff who have worked extra hours during the pandemic. This includes Public Health employees, staff at Brookside Care Center, command staff in the Sheriff’s Department and correctional workers.
New diversity coordinator, paid holidays
“As part of our benefit schedule, we are also including two additional holidays for our staff — Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth,” Kreuser said. “It’s time Kenosha County recognizes these two very important holidays, celebrating a great American and a significant event in our nation’s history.”
Kreuser said the 2022 Budget also includes a Diversity Equity and Inclusion Coordinator, at a cost of roughly $90,000.
“We’ve been listening and taking measures on equity efforts, both internally and externally, and this budget addresses that as well,” Kreuser said. “We are continuously working to make sure our workforce reflects the full diversity of our community.”
Kreuser said he envisions this new coordinator will also play a supportive role for the Racial and Ethnic Equity Task Force that met for the first time last month. The new hire will also help the county understand customer needs in order to improve services.
“Internally, we’re continuing to plan for racial equity training for all Kenosha County employees, we are looking to start Affinity Groups for our employees, and we’re reviewing our procedures through an equity lens,” Kreuser said. “We must not slow down on the momentum we as a county have made over the last year-and-a-half.”
Infrastructure, parks and facilities
Funding to address the deteriorating state of the Kenosha County Job Center building is included in the 2022 Budget. Kreuser said the County Board will have the choice of whether to invest in significant repairs to the current building at 8600 Sheridan Road, or to make a similar investment on a more centrally located facility at Sun Plaza in the 3500 block of 52nd Street.
The 2022 Budget also includes support for further buildout of the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, where a new Veterans Honor Plaza will be dedicated soon, funds for restoration and protection of the Kemper Center shoreline and a continued commitment to repave roughly 15 miles of county trunk highway each year.
One of the largest capital projects slated for funding in the 2022 Budget proposal is the restoration of the South Branch of the Pike River. Outside funding in the form of a recent $10 million award from the Army Corps of Engineers is budgeted to begin the process of this major public works project that Kreuser called “a gamechanger” for the Town and Village of Somers and the west side of the City of Kenosha.
The project will leverage outside funding to construct a multiuse trail alongside the river that would connect several west-side city and Somers neighborhoods to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College and downtown Kenosha, Kreuser said.
The budget review will take the remainder of the month, with Finance Committee hearings on the budget to be held the week of Oct. 25. The Public Hearing on the budget is set for Nov. 2. It will go before the County Board for adoption Nov. 3.