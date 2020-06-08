Kreuser to call for action on racism as public health crisis

“In our own county, my heart breaks at hearing the story of Gus Harris, a black man, who no longer feels safe exercising at Petrifying Springs Park. A woman called 9-1-1 after seeing Mr. Harris, a downtown Kenosha business owner, in the park because of the color of his skin. (story reported Monday in the Kenosha News).

“Adelene Greene has been part of a number of organizations that have been bringing people together for years – the Coalition for Dismantling Racism and the Courageous Community Conversations. It has to be exhausting to have these conversations and feel like no one is listening.

“Although society has made progress, we, as a community, still have a lot more work to do. Together, we need to work on better benchmarks, outcomes and with an ongoing annual review.

“It is well past time that we not only listen, but that we actually hear, empathize, ask questions, understand and take action.

“While recognizing there are many things that need to be done, Kenosha County can immediately take the action of recognizing Racism as a Public Health Crisis.