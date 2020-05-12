Kroger set to move dirt in village

A whole lot of dirt is about to be moved at the future site of the Kroger Fulfillment Center in the village of Pleasant Prairie.
And it won’t be long before the rest of the plan comes together as well.
The village’s Plan Commission on Monday night unanimously approved the final site and operational plans for the automated grocery storage and home delivery facility at 9091 88th Ave.
Grading activities are expected to begin on the 58.4-acre site in about a week, Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said. The facility will include a 30,000-square-foot office building that will be attached to a 300,000-square-foot fulfillment center.
When completed, which should be about two years after breaking ground, the facility will operate 24 hours a day. The company expects to employ 350-400 people at first, and within three to five years, plans to hire 700 people working two shifts.
Plan Commissioner Mike Pollocoff said he’s been impressed with the process to this point.
“Kroger is a really good company, and they seem to be able to be able to look into the future far better than other companies,” Pollocoff said. “Given what we face nowadays, this is a great addition to the community and to all the users they plan to serve.”
Kroger is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently operates 2,782 supermarkets under a variety of banner names, according to information provided prior to the meeting, along with 37 food production plans, 1,489 fuel centers, 2,268 pharmacies and 319 fine jewelry stores.
When the Pleasant Prairie project is complete, Kroger will have seven home delivery fulfillment centers in the United States. The village facility will serve customers in Wisconsin, northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
The local project is a partnership between Kroger and Ocado-United Kingdom, which specializes in building automated warehouses staffed with robots. At one warehouse in Andover, U.K., that facility processes 65,000 orders per week.
“This project expands Kroger’s commitment to continued investment in Wisconsin and Illinois,” a company statement read. “With this cutting-edge technology, Kroger is confident that their partnership with Ocado will play an integral role in the continued commerce growth of this dynamic region.
“This transformative fulfillment center will create local jobs and accelerate Kroger’s ability to expand their products and services to a larger footprint, providing customers with anything, anytime, anywhere.”
There will be no goods manufactured at the Pleasant Prairie facility, which also will include a delivery van light maintenance building and fueling station on the east side and a tractor trailer fueling facility on the north.
As part of the project, the village, Kroger and Kenosha County previously embarked on an agreement to apply for a Wisconsin Department of Transportation Economic Assistance grant to help with the costs associated with transportation improvements and additional roadway work.
That application, which received Village Board approval May 4, should be submitted by the end of this month.
