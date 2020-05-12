Kroger set to move dirt in village

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A whole lot of dirt is about to be moved at the future site of the Kroger Fulfillment Center in the village of Pleasant Prairie.

And it won’t be long before the rest of the plan comes together as well.

The village’s Plan Commission on Monday night unanimously approved the final site and operational plans for the automated grocery storage and home delivery facility at 9091 88th Ave.

Grading activities are expected to begin on the 58.4-acre site in about a week, Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said. The facility will include a 30,000-square-foot office building that will be attached to a 300,000-square-foot fulfillment center.

When completed, which should be about two years after breaking ground, the facility will operate 24 hours a day. The company expects to employ 350-400 people at first, and within three to five years, plans to hire 700 people working two shifts.

Plan Commissioner Mike Pollocoff said he’s been impressed with the process to this point.