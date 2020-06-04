KRW TOBACCO-FREE COALTION: Smoking Increases COVID-19 risk

It is a familiar public health message that has taken on new urgency in the time of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic: If you smoke or vape, you need to quit.
The sooner, the better.
Tobacco users face an elevated risk for a long list of chronic diseases and malignancies, and there is growing evidence from leading health authorities that smoking, and possibly vaping, also increase the risk for life-threatening complications and death from COVID-19.
Smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 as the act of smoking means that fingers (and possibly contaminated cigarettes) are in contact with lips which increases the possibility of transmission of virus from hand to mouth. Smokers may also already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity which would greatly increase risk of serious illness.
Conditions that increase oxygen needs or reduce the ability of the body to use it properly will put patients at higher risk of serious lung conditions such as pneumonia. Some evidence suggests using e-cigarettes and other electronic smoking devices suppresses the immune system, making it more vulnerable to respiratory illness (like COVID-19).
Sadly, we know that COVID-19 is impacting African American communities at greater rates than any other. Today’s disparities of health flow directly from yesterday’s disparities of wealth and opportunity. “Health disparities have always existed for the African American community, but here again with the crisis now — it’s shining a bright light on how unacceptable that is,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Data tells us that African American’s suffer from higher rates of underlying health conditions, have less access to quality care, hold a higher percentage of “essential jobs”, and are faced with housing disparities. These key factors contribute to the devastating impact of COFID-19 on the African American community.
For FREE help quitting smoking or vaping, call 1-800-QUIT NOW. Medicaid recipients that smoke or vape can call their doctor to talk about the free help provided through Medicaid’s cessation benefit.
To learn more about tobacco prevention efforts throughout Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties, visit @KRW TobaccoFree on Facebook or email KRW@hopecouncil.org.
Michelle Sandberg is coordinator of the KRW Tobacco-Free Coalition in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.
