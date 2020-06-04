KRW TOBACCO-FREE COALTION: Smoking Increases COVID-19 risk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is a familiar public health message that has taken on new urgency in the time of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic: If you smoke or vape, you need to quit.

The sooner, the better.

Tobacco users face an elevated risk for a long list of chronic diseases and malignancies, and there is growing evidence from leading health authorities that smoking, and possibly vaping, also increase the risk for life-threatening complications and death from COVID-19.

Smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 as the act of smoking means that fingers (and possibly contaminated cigarettes) are in contact with lips which increases the possibility of transmission of virus from hand to mouth. Smokers may also already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity which would greatly increase risk of serious illness.

Conditions that increase oxygen needs or reduce the ability of the body to use it properly will put patients at higher risk of serious lung conditions such as pneumonia. Some evidence suggests using e-cigarettes and other electronic smoking devices suppresses the immune system, making it more vulnerable to respiratory illness (like COVID-19).