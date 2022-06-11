KTEC High School announces Brianne McPhee as its first principal

Brianne McPhee, former assistant principal at KTEC’s K-8 school, will assume the role of principal at the new KTEC High School opening this fall, the school has announced.

McPhee, who has served as KTEC’s assistant principal since 2019, said she is thankful for the new opportunity and excited to work in high school.

“I’ve always wanted that opportunity to really help shape the older adolescent students and get them prepared for life outside of school,” McPhee said.

A Michigan native, McPhee earned her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Michigan. She went on to teach middle school history and social studies in Rhode Island and Nevada, and later received her master’s degree in education, educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Texas at Arlington.

McPhee returned to the Midwest in 2014 as an instructional coach at Jerstad-Agerholm school in Racine, where she then became assistant principal. She transitioned from teaching to school administration, she said, in order to create change on a larger scale in her schools.

“As a teacher, it’s hard to affect change outside of your classroom,” McPhee said. “You can control what’s happening in your classroom, you can help your students in your classroom, you can work with them to make changes in that regard. But I wanted to affect a bigger change.”

McPhee also said she is excited to help serve the Kenosha community by preparing her students for jobs in the trade industry.

“(We are trying to) fill a void that is here and prepare our students to be productive members of society, to help with the economy to start building Kenosha back up,” McPhee said.

She recognizes the importance of trade work; her grandfather worked in refrigeration and, with McPhee’s father, built the home she grew up in, she said. However, trade skills are missing in many schools, McPhee said.

“There’s always been a stigma around the trades,” McPhee said. “We’re working to change the image, to change the ideas of what it is to be in the trades, because it is such a great and wide profession to be in.

During students’ first two years at KTEC High School, they will earn their “universal certificates,” which includes skills such as precision measurement and electricity, according to McPhee.

At the end of sophomore year, students can pick a specific pathway to follow, including automation and robotics, building trades, transportation or information systems. Students can also take classes in other pathways, McPhee said.

“Not only are we helping our students to be successful as adults, we’re giving them the tools that they need to walk out of our building as graduates and go into a trade,” McPhee said.

KTEC High School will open this fall for ninth-graders and will eventually serve students in grades 9-12, according to McPhee. The high school will enroll around 150 students for the 2022-23 school year.

Applications are still open via lottery and all Wisconsin residents can apply.

More information is available at www.ktecschools.org.

