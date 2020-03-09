KTEC student finishes eighth at state spelling bee

MADISON — Kenosha student Lucas Tarzon finished in the top 10 of the Badger State Spelling Bee on Saturday.
Tarzon, a seventh-grader at Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum West, finished eighth out of the 48 competitors at the bee.
He is the son of David Tarzon and Carol Ashley Tarzon.
Tarzon successfully spelled "transference," "mammalian," "emancipatory," "bandanna," "ensemble" and "steppe" between rounds three and eight before losing out in round nine on "stigmata."
This was his first appearance in the state contest.
Tarzon won the Kenosha Unified School District spelling bee on Jan. 22, and later conquered the Cooperative Educational Service Agency District 1 regional southeastern Wisconsin competition, which advanced him to the annual state contest.
The winner was Maya Jean Jadhav, 11, a sixth-grader at Eagle School in Fitchburg.
Jadhav properly spelled “panchax,” a common aquarium fish native to southern Asia, after a tie of six was broken with a written spelling
test of 25 words. She also won the 2019 state contest.
Tying for second were Vaughn Henry Schneider, 14, of Stanley, and Immanuel Ivan Goveas, 13, of Menomonee Falls.
Placing fourth through 10th were, respectively, Neala Bayley of Milwaukee, Colton Pozniak of Kimberly, Neel Gonugutta of Marshfield, Kaetryn
Leighann Oliver of Holmen, Lucas Walter Tarzon of Kenosha, Daniel Lin of De Pere and Beverly VanderMuss of Coleman.
Jadhav will advance to the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 26-28, held in National Harbor, Md. She tied for 41st place last year.
For the first time since 2014, only the winner and not the top three from the Wisconsin competition will advance to the national spelling bee.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee began in 1925. Only one state entrant has won the national spelling title — Joanne Marie Lagatta of Clintonville in 1991.