KTEC student finishes eighth at state spelling bee

MADISON — Kenosha student Lucas Tarzon finished in the top 10 of the Badger State Spelling Bee on Saturday.

Tarzon, a seventh-grader at Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum West, finished eighth out of the 48 competitors at the bee.

He is the son of David Tarzon and Carol Ashley Tarzon.

Tarzon successfully spelled "transference," "mammalian," "emancipatory," "bandanna," "ensemble" and "steppe" between rounds three and eight before losing out in round nine on "stigmata."

This was his first appearance in the state contest.

Tarzon won the Kenosha Unified School District spelling bee on Jan. 22, and later conquered the Cooperative Educational Service Agency District 1 regional southeastern Wisconsin competition, which advanced him to the annual state contest.

The winner was Maya Jean Jadhav, 11, a sixth-grader at Eagle School in Fitchburg.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Jadhav properly spelled “panchax,” a common aquarium fish native to southern Asia, after a tie of six was broken with a written spelling

test of 25 words. She also won the 2019 state contest.