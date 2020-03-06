KTEC students display their engineering prowess during fair

KTEC students Avery Bergendahl, left, Payton Wille, Ashton Hauser Halcomb and Jack Pederson explain their motorized fishing rod to judge Jerry Gulley, right, during Thursday's engineering fair at KTEC West.
Brian Passino
KTEC students Ashley Anderson, left, Leila Valentine, Skylar Mattie and Laura Nicholson explain their in-home composting garden to Harborside Academy student and judge Gaby Carranza, right, during Thursday's engineering fair.
Brian Passino
LakeView Technology Academy senior Sydney Anderson, left, makes an adjustment to a solar window experiment made by KTEC students Ne'Zyah Wilson and Ethan Bain, right, during Thursday's engineering fair at KTEC West.
Brian Passino
Judges Rebecca Schruender, left, Amanda Eness and Jessie Jones of Centrisys view an entry during the engineering fair at KTEC West on Thursday.
Brian Passino
KTEC student Eligh Peck explains his bubble ball project, designed to help relieve muscle stress in the fingers of a child with cerebral palsy, to STEM instructor Shannon Domenk during Thursday's engineering fair at KTEC West.
Brian Passino
Terri Tessman, one of the co-founders of the KTEC engineering fair, looks at a part of a student's entry during Thursday's event at KTEC West.
Brian Passino
"I think they're big dreamers and they did an excellent job of portraying their concept," said Karin Carner, right, an engineer at Racine Metal Fab, as she talked to KTEC students Fred Whittemore II, left, and Justin Fragueiro as they explained their solar-powered computer during Thursday's engineering fair at KTEC West.
Brian Passino
"It was really cool; I think they did a pretty good job overall," said Harborside Acadmey student and judge Ian Van Hoof, center, as he looks over an entry by Max Steele and Zachary Davis during Thursday's engineering fair at KTEC West.
Brian Passino
LakeView Technology Academy senior Sydney Anderson, left, makes an adjustment to wiring on a solar window experiment made by Ne'Zyah Wilson, right, and Ethan Bain, not pictured, during Thursday's engineering fair at KTEC West.
Brian Passino
This solar-powered vehicle was one of the items in Thursday's engineering fair at KTEC West.
