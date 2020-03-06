KTEC students display their engineering prowess during fair

Middle school students at KTEC East and KTEC West showed off their engineering acumen during the schools' annual engineering fair on Thursday.

More than 400 KTEC East and West students and 48 volunteer judges participated in the event at KTEC West, 5710 32nd Ave.

Students spent more than six weeks using a six-step design process to develop a solution and prototype for their grade-level project assignments.

Sixth-grade students designed therapeutic toys.

Seventh-graders were charged with testing a device or building a model powered by an alternative energy.

Eighth-graders were tasked with identifying a modern problem and designing a solution.

Judges evaluated the projects during the school day, and they were on display for the public that night.

