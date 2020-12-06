KTEC students ready for Hour of Code

For the sixth straight year, students at the Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum will participate in the Computer Science Education Week’s Global Hour of Code, starting Monday.
A week’s full of activities will end Friday.
The purpose of the Hour of Code, according to a press release, is to broaden participation in the field of computer science. KTEC is joining the Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition’s Regional Hour of Code Initiative to help spread the message to students that the community is invested in their development and that there is a need for a technology work force in the region.
Professionals in the information technology field will be participating as well.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the typical kickoff assembly for the Hour of Code, which has evolved into a worldwide effort to celebrate computer science, will be held virtually.
Students and parents are encouraged to visit the KTEC, MKE Tech Hub and Hour of Code websites, which provide various opportunities for students to try at home.
“I am confident that this year’s planned (Hour of Code) activity will be full of dance moves and have students talking about it days after the activity,” KTEC 7th- and 8th-grade science/PLTW teacher Justin Bublitz said in the release.
“It is also exciting to know that will be having diverse volunteers encouraging our students to enter the field of information technology for a potential future career.”
For more, visit www.kusd.edu/ktec/ or www.code.org/.
East Chicago, Indiana
East Chicago, Indiana
Hammond, Indiana
Hammond, Indiana
Lowell, Indiana
Chesterton, Indiana
Chesterton, Indiana
St. John, Indiana
St. John, Indiana
St. John, Indiana
St. John, Indiana
Munster, Indiana
Munster, Indiana
Munster, Indiana
Munster, Indiana
McLean County, Illinois
Normal, Illinois
Normal, Illinois
Normal, Illinois
Normal, Illinois
Heyworth, Illinois
Racine, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Warrensburg, Illinois
Warrensburg, Illinois
Warrensburg, Illinois
Warrensburg, Illinois
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison Area Technical College
Illinois State University
Millikin University
Eastern Illinois University
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.