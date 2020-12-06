KTEC students ready for Hour of Code

For the sixth straight year, students at the Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum will participate in the Computer Science Education Week’s Global Hour of Code, starting Monday.

A week’s full of activities will end Friday.

The purpose of the Hour of Code, according to a press release, is to broaden participation in the field of computer science. KTEC is joining the Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition’s Regional Hour of Code Initiative to help spread the message to students that the community is invested in their development and that there is a need for a technology work force in the region.

Professionals in the information technology field will be participating as well.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the typical kickoff assembly for the Hour of Code, which has evolved into a worldwide effort to celebrate computer science, will be held virtually.

Students and parents are encouraged to visit the KTEC, MKE Tech Hub and Hour of Code websites, which provide various opportunities for students to try at home.