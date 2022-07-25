KTEC teacher part of national training in We Build It Better's learning system

MOBILE, Ala. — Sarah McMillian, a teacher from Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum, was in Mobile, Ala., last week for professional development training related to We Build It Better’s science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics curriculum.

We Build It Better is a program to engage middle school students in a work-like STEAM environment. It is designed to help lay a foundation for students to understand the process of developing a new product and equips them with the skills needed to design and create an innovative solution to a real-world industry-based challenge.

Both KTEC campuses — East and West — employ the We Build It Better STEAM curriculum.

A total of 36 middle school teachers from Wisconsin, Alabama, California, Florida, Kansas and Mississippi convened at Flight Works Alabama on July 18 for the week-long program designed to enhance their proficiency in We Build lt Better’s STEAM learning system.

“I’m most excited to turn my classroom into a work experience for the students. School is their job currently, so the skills they need to take into the workplace are essential,” McMillian said. “Our school emphasizes teaching 21st century skills. It’ll be great to see some of the connections between what we’re teaching them now and how it relates to the real world in their futures.”

She added that the program allows students to gain new experiences that might prove eye-opening.

“It’s important to expose kids and give them real-world opportunities. Otherwise, how do you know if you like something or could be good at it if you have never experienced it, she said. “This curriculum will allow our students to invent and create a product while learning about the design process, which is an invaluable experience.”

Teachers worked during the training to master the skills to transform their classrooms into Centers of Invention and Innovation, exercise product development by using industry-grade tools and equipment, become fluent in manufacturing and industry terminology and to begin or continue their journey to become subject matter experts in real-world business and manufacturing concepts and practices.

Activities during the specialized training included building a model Airbus A320 aircraft, designing and constructing an electric vehicle, and 3D printing their first invention. A total of 81 schools in five states taught the We Build It Better program in the 2021-22 academic year. Another 27 schools in six states are adopting the program for the 2022-23 school year, for a total of 108 schools in eight states.