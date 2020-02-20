KTEC to honor National Coalition of Certification Centers partnership

National Coalition of Certification Centers will be presented with KTEC’s 2020 Distinguished Partner Award at the annual Fit for Growth Gala.

The gala will be March 21 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

NC3 is being recognized for its dedication to education and support of KTEC.

The Distinguished Partner award is a traditional part of KTEC’s Fit for Growth Gala. It recognizes the community partners who have invested their time, resources and expertise to provide KTEC students with hands-on, real-world experiences.

Past winners include Snap-on Inc., Leeward Business and Junior Achievement.

“Working with NC3 through partnership with Snap-on Inc. allows students of all ages to be exposed to skills needed in the workforce of today as well as the future,” said Angela Andersson, KTEC principal.

NC3 was established to help build a workforce prepared to meet the needs of today's and tomorrow’s industries by connecting employers and educational institutions in partnerships that foster effective training, elevation of skilled careers and employment opportunities.

The Fit for Growth Gala funds KTEC’s facilities upkeep, professional development and technology purchases. More details can be found at kusd.edu/ktec.

