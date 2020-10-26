 Skip to main content
Kunes Auto Group contributes $250,000 to support automotive, diesel, public safety scholarships
Kunes Auto Group contributes $250,000 to support automotive, diesel, public safety scholarships

gateway logo new (300 dpi)

The Kunes Country Auto Group has made a $250,000 pledge to the Gateway Technical College Foundation to support student scholarships in automotive technology, diesel technology and public safety training.

The announcement was made by Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht and college trustee Jessie Adams Thursday at the college’s board of trustees meeting.

“The entire Gateway community is grateful for the generosity of Gregg Kunes and the Kunes Country Auto Group for their support of technical education by investing in future technicians,” said Albrecht.

The family-owned Kunes Country Auto Group operates a number of vehicle dealerships across Wisconsin and Illinois.

“Gateway provides quality technical training for our industry, and we believe our most important asset is our people,” said Gregg Kunes, CEO, Kunes Country Auto Group. “The partnership with Gateway will strengthen the regional workforce by creating a more affordable pathway to a career.”

Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Charpentier says the donation will provide an outstanding way to support students seeking the life-changing benefits of a Gateway degree in these automotive and public safety careers.

"We are deeply grateful to Kunes Country Auto Group for their generous investment in generations of Gateway students,” said Charpentier. “It is inspiring.”

