KUSD announces July dates for in-person graduation ceremonies

The Kenosha Unified School District today announced the schedule for in-person graduation ceremonies.

The district said in-person ceremonies will be held if there are no further orders from the state. If orders follow, it would offer virtual ceremonies.

We "appreciate your understanding and support knowing we are at the mercy of the state in regards to these decisions," the district posted on its website.

Here is the schedule:

IOWA/ITED, July 21, 5 p.m., Reuther auditorium

Harborside, July 22, 7 p.m., Reuther auditorium

eSchool, July 23, 2 p.m., ITHSA auditorium

LakeView, July 23, 7 p.m., ITHSA auditorium

Hilcrest Bridges, July 24, 9 a.m., Reuther auditorium

Hilcrest TIME & SOAR, July 24, 11 a.m., Reuther auditorium

Tremper, July 24, 7 p.m., ITHSA fieldhouse

Reuther, July 25, 11 a.m., Reuther auditorium

ITHSA, July 25, 7 p.m., ITHSA fieldhouse

Bradford, July 26, 7 p.m., ITHSA fieldhouse (due to construction)