KUSD begins dialogue for return to school

“With that guidance, we’ll make even more decisions and do more reading and research.”

The plan, Valeri said, is to allow families to decide what best fits their needs through a survey that will identify how many wish to be back in the building, how many would like a combination and how many would be interested strictly in a virtual setting.

How a full in-person return would look was broken down into several components, Washington Middle School Principal Shane Gayle said.

To prepare for that scenario, the committee looked at school attendance; enhanced cleaning of the buildings; technical support, which will need to be increased; health needs; communication; avoiding large group gatherings; sports/fine arts; how breakfast and lunch are served while maintaining social distancing; how to limit traffic within the building; looking at a new way of doing business; and additional training for teachers and staff.

“We do know it’s a big task in front of us, but we are hopeful,” Gayle said. “We are educated. We have a little bit more time than we had in March. We’re not doing this alone. A lot of schools are in this same boat, a lot of states are in this same boat.