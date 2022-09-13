KUSD budget workshop reveals difficulties of budget decisions

From an individual perspective, creating a balanced budget is generally not challenging. It’s easy to cut out those extra Starbucks runs or time spent dining out on weekends.

Creating and balancing a school budget, though, is not as simple.

Kenosha Unified School Board members and administrators met for a budget workshop Tuesday evening, and came to that realization as they ran through hypothetical budget scenarios.

“I think sometimes we’re caught in our household budgets and we forget the scale of an organization like this,” said KUSD Interim Supt. Beth Ormseth. “This district would have had hundreds of millions of dollars in operating budget, so when you start thinking about cutting, six, nine, 12, 15 million (dollars) in an organization where 80% of the budget goes to people, you quickly get into having to look at people. So this was to kind of help understand the scale of things.”

In a group exercise, board members and administrators were asked to make budget decisions on three different hypothetical situations. Cards indicating savings, costs and “wild card” situations, such as referendums or building projects, were given to the groups to decide what to keep in the budget, what to cut and what the group wanted to label as a “maybe.”

Each scenario faced rising costs in healthcare, decreasing funds from revenue limit authority and higher reductions needed.

“The discussions got progressively harder because you started putting faces with this district, even though it’s a make-believe district,” Ormseth said. “And you started thinking about, ‘I didn’t really want to do this, but...’”

As the hypothetical net reductions increased, the more the groups had to consider cutting sports and theater programs in their make-believe districts.

Following the exercise, KUSD School Board member Rebecca Stevens said the state has not spent enough on operational funding for schools, despite having the funds to do so.

“I also think that when there’s a $500 billion tax surplus in the state, that is our money and a percentage of that should be going into public education,” Stevens said. “And we have been starved the last couple years.”

Ormseth said budget discussions will have to continue.

“While this was hypothetical and this was with a make-believe school district, KUSD is going to have to start these discussions,” Ormseth said. “Unfortunately we are going to have to go through this process at KUSD in terms of looking at the budget and looking at how we’re going to go about attacking this budget.”