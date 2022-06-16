KUSD budget workshop shares feedback

A Kenosha Unified School District joint standing committee held a budget workshop Tuesday to identify aspects of the budget it would like to cut last and aspects they would like to have analyzed for reductions.

"These initial reductions that we did were initial," KUSD superintendent Bethany Ormseth said. "And it's these next two and three layers that are really going to have to have input."

The groups suggested that core academics, extracurricular activities, classes for college credit, gifted classes and special education classes not be cut first, and it was asked that the district not max out kindergarten through third grade class sizes.

Ormseth said topics such as gifted classes, classes for college credit and special education classes are required by the state to be provided.

Programs not geared toward the classroom, administration employee reductions and school consolidation were all given as areas to analyze for reductions. A member of one of the tables also asked the district to define "waste" in its budget.

"When we start getting into this structural deficit, you are looking at programs, you are looking at structures of benefits— you are looking at everything," Ormseth said.

When KUSD staff were asked about their priorities within the budget, there were a variety of responses to different areas of the budget. Some responses included asking students and families to cover the costs of damaged Chromebooks, closing schools with lower enrollment and allowing students to not take fruit with lunch if they do not want it, among many other responses.

"It's (reductions) going to have to be thoughtfully done, it's going to have to have more eyes and more voices, because it's not going to be as easy," Ormseth said. "We did what was easy this year; what was obvious this year; and what was natural this year."

