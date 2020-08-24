 Skip to main content
KUSD cancels board meeting, allows staff to work from home during unrest
The Kenosha Unified School District has canceled its Tuesday night board meeting and is allowing school staff to work from home through at least Wednesday, and ESC staff staff to work remotely through at least Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis wrote:  

"Due to recent events, civil unrest, possible curfew restrictions and our desire to provide the public with as much notice as possible, the August 25, 2020, 7 p.m. regular school board meeting has been postponed and will be rescheduled to another evening this week (date to be determined).

"The meeting will be held in the Board Meeting Room at the Educational Support Center located at 3600-52nd St., Kenosha. An agenda item titled, “Discussion/Action – Reconsideration/Discussion/Action – School 2020 Reopening Plan, Including Virtual and In-Person Instruction and Fall 2020 Return to WIAA Sports” will be added to the agenda under Old Business." 

