KUSD cancels plans for proms, in-person graduations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kenosha Unified School District has canceled plans to hold in-person proms and commencement ceremonies at various sites in July.

When announced, the district said the plans were contingent on further state orders.

The district contacted parents today: “We are reaching out with very sad news. Although we want nothing more than to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the Class of 2020 and to allow our students to experience prom, it is simply not realistic.”

The district noted the latest public health updates that state: “At this time, the Department of Health Services recommends that schools cancel or postpone all in-person ceremonies for spring and summer graduations. Public gatherings such as traditional graduation ceremonies are not advised until the state has met benchmarks articulated in the state’s Badger Bounce Back.”