KUSD cancels plans for proms, in-person graduations

Kenosha Unified School District has canceled plans to hold in-person proms and commencement ceremonies at various sites in July.
When announced, the district said the plans were contingent on further state orders.
The district contacted parents today: “We are reaching out with very sad news. Although we want nothing more than to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the Class of 2020 and to allow our students to experience prom, it is simply not realistic.”
The district noted the latest public health updates that state: “At this time, the Department of Health Services recommends that schools cancel or postpone all in-person ceremonies for spring and summer graduations. Public gatherings such as traditional graduation ceremonies are not advised until the state has met benchmarks articulated in the state’s Badger Bounce Back.”
The district said, “This newly released information, along with guidance from the Kenosha County Health Department, has led us to the decision of canceling prom and in-person graduations. Please know that we truly wanted nothing more than to allow for these milestone events to occur as they have for many years, but we must put the safety and well-being of our students first and foremost. Our hearts go out to our students who are impacted and we understand how truly devastating this will be, but we simply cannot risk their health.”
KUSD plans to offer virtual commencement ceremonies for each high school on Saturday, July 25, at 5 p.m.
“To make this happen, we will work with Marching Orders, a company dedicated to providing top-notch virtual graduation ceremonies,” KUSD said, telling seniors to watch for email on details.
“We cannot thank our families enough for the patience, understanding and support that has been provided throughout this pandemic. We are forever grateful for all our community has done to let our staff and students know that we are not alone and that we will get through this together,” the district said.
